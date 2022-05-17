LEE WILKIE: Dundee are in good hands with Gordon Strachan stepping up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee are in good hands with Gordon Strachan stepping up

By Lee Wilkie
May 17 2022, 8.30am
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan.
Dundee are relegated, Mark McGhee has moved on.

This summer is a pivotal moment for the club – there are big changes on the way.

I expect it to work.

It’ll work because they have a man taking charge in Gordon Strachan who has been there, seen it and done it in football.

There’s nobody around with more relevant experience.

I’m only surprised it has taken him this long to step up.

Timing

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan.

The former Scotland boss has a huge amount to offer in that role.

Obviously they need to get a coach in place still but Strachan will be putting everything together right now.

He won’t be picking the team but he’ll now have a huge influence over everything.

Dundee have a recent history of not timing things well.

Fans won’t be happy if a new manager isn’t in place soon but the main man is already there.

It’s a brave move for the Dark Blues but I think they’ll benefit from it.

Ryan Sweeney

Ryan Sweeney won Dundee’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Meanwhile, seeing defender Ryan Sweeney win the two Player of the Year awards, I must admit I was unsure about him at the start.

But he has developed into a really important defender for the Dark Blues and deserved his two trophies.

If he’s still around next season, he’ll have no fears of the Championship.

It is physical and hectic, he’s the type that will enjoy just tackling, heading and being aggressive.

