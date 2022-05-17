LEE WILKIE: Dundee are in good hands with Gordon Strachan stepping up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are relegated, Mark McGhee has moved on.

This summer is a pivotal moment for the club – there are big changes on the way.

I expect it to work.

It’ll work because they have a man taking charge in Gordon Strachan who has been there, seen it and done it in football.

There’s nobody around with more relevant experience.

I’m only surprised it has taken him this long to step up.

Timing

The former Scotland boss has a huge amount to offer in that role.

Obviously they need to get a coach in place still but Strachan will be putting everything together right now.

He won’t be picking the team but he’ll now have a huge influence over everything.

Dundee have a recent history of not timing things well.

Fans won’t be happy if a new manager isn’t in place soon but the main man is already there.

It’s a brave move for the Dark Blues but I think they’ll benefit from it.

Ryan Sweeney

Meanwhile, seeing defender Ryan Sweeney win the two Player of the Year awards, I must admit I was unsure about him at the start.

But he has developed into a really important defender for the Dark Blues and deserved his two trophies.

If he’s still around next season, he’ll have no fears of the Championship.

It is physical and hectic, he’s the type that will enjoy just tackling, heading and being aggressive.