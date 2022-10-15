Dundee’s Alex Jakubiak set to return as boss Gary Bowyer highlights key role for Dens Park crowd in Ayr clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are set to welcome striker Alex Jakubiak back into contention for today’s home clash with Ayr United.

After starting the season in fine goalscoring form with four strikes in the first four games, injury struck once more for the former Watford striker.

Since arriving at Dens Park in 2020, the 26-year-old hasn’t had an extended run in the team due to a succession of injury problems.

The Dark Blues have been patient with his return from a hamstring injury picked up two months ago and he is now back in full training and comes into manager Gary Bowyer’s plans to face the Honest Men.

As do new signing Derick Osei and midfielder Shaun Byrne, who took a place on the bench at Arbroath last week, after also picking up a muscle problem at the start of August.

“We have a clean bill of health,” said manager Gary Bowyer.

“Alex Jakubiak has come through a full week’s training so he comes back in.

“Derick Osei got 60 minutes under his belt with Shaun Byrne on Tuesday.

“So, touch wood, we are good.”

Home comfort

This afternoon will be Dundee’s first home match in almost a month after four straight away fixtures.

And Bowyer is keen for the Dens Park crowd to provide a real home advantage against a high-flying Ayr United side.

“We’re looking forward to getting back in front of our home fans and they will have a big part to play,” he added.

“It’s never just down to the players to get the crowd going or the crowd to get the players going, it’s a mutual relationship.

“There will be times on Saturday where our performance will have them bouncing in their seats and singing and there will be others where we are under the cosh a bit.

“We will need their support and encouragement for the players to get them through.”