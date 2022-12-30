Dundee’s Championship clash at Greenock Morton moved for live TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s February trip to Greenock Morton has been moved for live TV coverage on BBC Scotland.

The clash at Cappielow will be the fourth time this season the Dark Blues have had a league match selected for TV.

Early-season games against Arbroath and Ayr ended in a win and a loss respectively while their trip to Raith Rovers next Friday will also be shown live on the Beeb.

Once more they will be in for the Friday night treatment in February when they face Dougie Imrie’s Morton, who currently sit fourth in the Championship.

That was due to take place on Saturday, February 18, but will now kick off a day earlier on Friday, February 17, kick-off 7.45pm.

The two matches between the sides already this season have finished goal-less.