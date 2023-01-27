Ian Murray says SPFL Trust Trophy draw ‘hasn’t been kind’ to Raith Rovers as Dundee semi-final looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray says SPFL Trust Trophy draw ‘hasn’t been kind’ to Raith Rovers as Dundee semi-final looms

By Craig Cairns
January 27 2023, 5.54pm
Ian Murray will take Raith Rovers to Dens Park next month for the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray will take Raith Rovers to Dens Park next month for the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Images: SNS.

Ian Murray says his players deserve praise for navigating a tricky route to the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy – where another tough test awaits.

Dundee progressed through the quarter-final versus Dunfermline on Tuesday night, denying them a Fife derby.

The Rovers boss said that while he didn’t have a preference as such, he would have edged towards a team they haven’t faced already this season.

Gary Bowyer’s side have proved difficult opposition for Raith, winning the first two meetings but there was much improvement in the recent draw at Stark’s Park.

Aidan Connolly opens the scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS.

“Whoever it was going to be it was going to be difficult,” Murray tells Courier Sport.

An opportunity

“Maybe we’d have liked a derby and play a team that we haven’t played this season.

“But it wasn’t to be and we go up to Dens for a semi-final.

“Which is brilliant because you get the crowd, regardless of the competition, people want to get to a final and it’s an opportunity for us.”

Rovers are on an incredible run in the tournament, unbeaten since a 5-0 defeat to Ross County in 2018.

They have done really well to keep that going this season especially, disposing of three Championship sides – Cove Rangers, Morton and Queen’s Park – on their way.

“Three out of those four games away from home as well,” Murray adds. “The draw has not been overly kind to us, to be honest.

“But the boys have done great to get there.

“It’s another game for us in a busy period, but you only have busy periods and big games when you’re doing well.”

Motherwell test

After the midweek victory over Linlithgow Rose, this time in the Scottish Cup, Rovers also learned that they will be playing Motherwell in the next round.

With the Premiership side on a poor run and Rovers’ home form, it is a tie they have a chance of winning.

Raith have won five and drawn three of their 11 home matches in the Championship.

Their only other defeat at Stark’s this season came in a penalty shootout versus Stirling Albion in the Premier Sport Cup.

Raith Rovers’ home results this season. Image: Soccerway.

“It’s going to be exceptionally hard for us.

“But it’s a game that we think we – there’s a lot of things to happen until then – have a chance in.

“That’s all it is, we’ll be underdogs but, as we’ve seen, anyone can on their day win the game.”

Before those cup matches it’s back to league business for Rovers, starting with Inverness this weekend.

Murray says that a win would turn their “good” eight-match unbeaten run into a “great” one.

