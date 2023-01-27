Ian Murray says SPFL Trust Trophy draw ‘hasn’t been kind’ to Raith Rovers as Dundee semi-final looms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray says his players deserve praise for navigating a tricky route to the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy – where another tough test awaits.

Dundee progressed through the quarter-final versus Dunfermline on Tuesday night, denying them a Fife derby.

The Rovers boss said that while he didn’t have a preference as such, he would have edged towards a team they haven’t faced already this season.

Gary Bowyer’s side have proved difficult opposition for Raith, winning the first two meetings but there was much improvement in the recent draw at Stark’s Park.

“Whoever it was going to be it was going to be difficult,” Murray tells Courier Sport.

An opportunity

“Maybe we’d have liked a derby and play a team that we haven’t played this season.

“But it wasn’t to be and we go up to Dens for a semi-final.

“Which is brilliant because you get the crowd, regardless of the competition, people want to get to a final and it’s an opportunity for us.”

Rovers are on an incredible run in the tournament, unbeaten since a 5-0 defeat to Ross County in 2018.

They have done really well to keep that going this season especially, disposing of three Championship sides – Cove Rangers, Morton and Queen’s Park – on their way.

“Three out of those four games away from home as well,” Murray adds. “The draw has not been overly kind to us, to be honest.

“But the boys have done great to get there.

“It’s another game for us in a busy period, but you only have busy periods and big games when you’re doing well.”

Motherwell test

After the midweek victory over Linlithgow Rose, this time in the Scottish Cup, Rovers also learned that they will be playing Motherwell in the next round.

With the Premiership side on a poor run and Rovers’ home form, it is a tie they have a chance of winning.

Raith have won five and drawn three of their 11 home matches in the Championship.

Their only other defeat at Stark’s this season came in a penalty shootout versus Stirling Albion in the Premier Sport Cup.

“It’s going to be exceptionally hard for us.

“But it’s a game that we think we – there’s a lot of things to happen until then – have a chance in.

“That’s all it is, we’ll be underdogs but, as we’ve seen, anyone can on their day win the game.”

Before those cup matches it’s back to league business for Rovers, starting with Inverness this weekend.

Murray says that a win would turn their “good” eight-match unbeaten run into a “great” one.