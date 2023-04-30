Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins backs Dark Blues to ‘rise to the occasion’ in Queen’s Park title clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Legzdins is backing Dundee to “rise to the occasion” with the Championship title on the line next Friday at Queen’s Park.

The top two will battle it out for top spot at Ochilview with the Dark Blues enjoyed a two-point lead over their rivals.

Neither, though, is going into the game on the back of a win after Dundee were held at home by Cove Rangers on Friday and the Spiders were beaten at Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Frustration reigned at Dens Park as Cove utilised every trick in the book to upset their hosts and came away with a precious point in their bid to avoid the drop.

Gamesmanship

Legzdins, who picked up a 10th league clean sheet of the season, said: “We had a lot of possession and time in the opposition half but we just didn’t get that little rub of the green.

“Fair play to Cove, they came here with a game plan as many teams have done at Dens this year, trying to frustrate us and looking for that big scalp.

“We had to be better in key moments but there is frustration.

“I don’t think the referee helped or set a precedent in the first half.

“We had games away at Celtic and Rangers last season and I have been nipped in the bud on the first or second goal kick.

“It was gamesmanship from them and they did a job frustrating us.

“I don’t think we let the frustration get to us.

“It would be easy to blame the referee but that’s not what we are going to do.

“We have to look at ourselves and we should have been a lot better in key moments.

“It is up to us to show the quality and the nous to break them down and to be honest we didn’t do that.

“However, we have a lot of quality with a huge squad full of depth and character.

“I am really confident and excited going into next week.”

Big games

The excitement comes from a good record against Queen’s Park this season.

The two teams have already met four times this season with Dundee winning three and drawing on their last away trip to Ochilview.

And matches against the top sides in the Championship this term have also largely been positive for Dundee.

“In the big games this season, we have risen to the occasion a few times,” Legzdins added.

“Ayr at home was a big game we had to win, Queens at home was a big game we had to win and Cove away after a tricky period.

“We are now nine unbeaten. It would have been nice to have converted a couple of those draws into wins but it is exciting going into the final game – we have a chance to win the league at the end of the day.

“As a team, we have proven a few times this season that we are more than capable of winning the big games.

“I am looking forward to it. I would rather be in our dressing-room going into next week with our quality and our players.

“With our grit and determination, I am very confident going into next week.”