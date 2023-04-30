Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins backs Dark Blues to ‘rise to the occasion’ in Queen’s Park title clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins backs Dark Blues to ‘rise to the occasion’ in Queen’s Park title clash

Experienced goalie points to Dee track record in big games this term as he talks of excitement at final day showdown.

By George Cran
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins applauds the crowd after the frustrating 0-0 draw against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins applauds the crowd after the frustrating 0-0 draw against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Adam Legzdins is backing Dundee to “rise to the occasion” with the Championship title on the line next Friday at Queen’s Park.

The top two will battle it out for top spot at Ochilview with the Dark Blues enjoyed a two-point lead over their rivals.

Neither, though, is going into the game on the back of a win after Dundee were held at home by Cove Rangers on Friday and the Spiders were beaten at Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Frustration reigned at Dens Park as Cove utilised every trick in the book to upset their hosts and came away with a precious point in their bid to avoid the drop.

Gamesmanship

Legzdins, who picked up a 10th league clean sheet of the season, said: “We had a lot of possession and time in the opposition half but we just didn’t get that little rub of the green.

“Fair play to Cove, they came here with a game plan as many teams have done at Dens this year, trying to frustrate us and looking for that big scalp.

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - APRIL 28: Dundee's Adam Legzdins at full time during a cinch Championship match between Dundee and Cove Rangers at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, on April 28, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins kept a 10th league clean sheet this season against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

“We had to be better in key moments but there is frustration.

“I don’t think the referee helped or set a precedent in the first half.

“We had games away at Celtic and Rangers last season and I have been nipped in the bud on the first or second goal kick.

“It was gamesmanship from them and they did a job frustrating us.

“I don’t think we let the frustration get to us.

“It would be easy to blame the referee but that’s not what we are going to do.

“We have to look at ourselves and we should have been a lot better in key moments.

Ryan Sweeney misses a late chance as frustration abounds at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Ryan Sweeney misses a late chance as frustration abounds at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

“It is up to us to show the quality and the nous to break them down and to be honest we didn’t do that.

“However, we have a lot of quality with a huge squad full of depth and character.

“I am really confident and excited going into next week.”

Big games

The excitement comes from a good record against Queen’s Park this season.

The two teams have already met four times this season with Dundee winning three and drawing on their last away trip to Ochilview.

And matches against the top sides in the Championship this term have also largely been positive for Dundee.

“In the big games this season, we have risen to the occasion a few times,” Legzdins added.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after making it 2-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee defeated Queen’s Park on their last meeting with Alex Jakubiak on target. Image: SNS.

“Ayr at home was a big game we had to win, Queens at home was a big game we had to win and Cove away after a tricky period.

“We are now nine unbeaten. It would have been nice to have converted a couple of those draws into wins but it is exciting going into the final game – we have a chance to win the league at the end of the day.

“As a team, we have proven a few times this season that we are more than capable of winning the big games.

“I am looking forward to it. I would rather be in our dressing-room going into next week with our quality and our players.

“With our grit and determination, I am very confident going into next week.”

