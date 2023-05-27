Dundee director Gordon Strachan on doing his bit to help former club Leeds United’s survival bid

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan has done his bit to help former club Leeds United beat the dreaded drop in the English Premier League.

Strachan spent six years as a player at Elland Road, winning both the Second Division and the final First Division title before the Premier League became the top flight in 1992.

He has been helping Dens managing director John Nelms find Dundee’s next manager after the dismissal of Gary Bowyer at the start of this month.

However, he has taken time out of that search to answer a call from new Leeds boss Sam Allardyce to speak to the Leeds players ahead of their win-or-bust clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds legends Gary McAllister and Eddie Gray have also been invited by Allardyce.

Allardyce said: “It’s about how important Leeds is, what it meant to them, a bit more of the history of the football club.

“They had very successful times here and I think on the mentality side it’s about improving our mentality to deliver so somebody speaking a different voice about football, about what they did at this club, how much they love this club, I think is really important.”

Strachan will also be at Elland Road on Sunday.

Three points are required, along with Everton losing and Leicester City failing to win. An Everton draw would then need Leeds to win by three goals.

And the former Scotland boss hopes he’s made an impact on the players.

“Sam called and asked me to go and talk to the players at Leeds,” Strachan told the Daily Mail.

“What a pleasure it was. To talk to them and watch them train in the sun, to see good players at work.

“I was never going to say no to that invitation.

“I had a chat with them at Sam’s request and what I said is private.

“But what I do know is that if they can keep Leeds in the top division this weekend it could end up being one of the best days of their lives.

“In some ways, it’s just as memorable as winning things.”

He added: “I will be there.

“I just hope I have said something to the players that could help.”

Dundee, meanwhile, have not settled on a replacement for Bowyer, who was dismissed on May 10, after initial first choice Callum Davidson turned the job down.