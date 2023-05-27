Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee director Gordon Strachan on doing his bit to help former club Leeds United’s survival bid

Strachan spent six years as a player at Elland Road and accepted an invitation from Sam Allardyce.

By George Cran
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan (left) accepted an invitation from Leeds boss Sam Allardyce.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan has done his bit to help former club Leeds United beat the dreaded drop in the English Premier League.

Strachan spent six years as a player at Elland Road, winning both the Second Division and the final First Division title before the Premier League became the top flight in 1992.

He has been helping Dens managing director John Nelms find Dundee’s next manager after the dismissal of Gary Bowyer at the start of this month.

However, he has taken time out of that search to answer a call from new Leeds boss Sam Allardyce to speak to the Leeds players ahead of their win-or-bust clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United's Weston McKennie appears dejected after West Ham United score.
Leeds are on the brink of relegation from the Premier League after last weekend’s defeat at West Ham. Image: PA.

Leeds legends Gary McAllister and Eddie Gray have also been invited by Allardyce.

Allardyce said: “It’s about how important Leeds is, what it meant to them, a bit more of the history of the football club.

“They had very successful times here and I think on the mentality side it’s about improving our mentality to deliver so somebody speaking a different voice about football, about what they did at this club, how much they love this club, I think is really important.”

‘I was never going to say no’ to Leeds request, says Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan

Strachan will also be at Elland Road on Sunday.

Three points are required, along with Everton losing and Leicester City failing to win. An Everton draw would then need Leeds to win by three goals.

And the former Scotland boss hopes he’s made an impact on the players.

“Sam called and asked me to go and talk to the players at Leeds,” Strachan told the Daily Mail.

Gordon Strachan lifts the First Division trophy with Leeds United in 1992. Image: PA
“What a pleasure it was. To talk to them and watch them train in the sun, to see good players at work.

“I was never going to say no to that invitation.

“I had a chat with them at Sam’s request and what I said is private.

“But what I do know is that if they can keep Leeds in the top division this weekend it could end up being one of the best days of their lives.

“In some ways, it’s just as memorable as winning things.”

He added: “I will be there.

“I just hope I have said something to the players that could help.”

Dundee, meanwhile, have not settled on a replacement for Bowyer, who was dismissed on May 10, after initial first choice Callum Davidson turned the job down.

[[title]]

[[text]]

