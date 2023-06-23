Tony Docherty insists EVERYONE at Dundee pulling together to ensure ‘most important part of the season’ pays off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty insists EVERYONE at Dundee pulling together to ensure ‘most important part of the season’ pays off

Transfer window success will be down to everyone at Dens Park - not just the manager.

By Sean Hamilton
(Left to right) Gordon Strachan, Tony Docherty and No 2 Stuart Taylor are working together to make the transfer window a success for Dundee. Images: David Young/SNS
(Left to right) Gordon Strachan, Tony Docherty and No 2 Stuart Taylor are working together to make the transfer window a success for Dundee. Images: David Young/SNS

Everyone at Dens Park is pulling together to ensure Dundee have the perfect pre-season.

That’s the message from Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty who has welcomed his players back to work after their short summer break.

Docherty has been well backed by the club’s hierarchy so far, bringing in four new recruits and tying his most talented youngsters to new deals.

Supporters have been impressed with the new boss’ work in the transfer market.

But Docherty insists it has been a group effort – and the product of a studied approach.

“We’ve got a recruitment group here that works very well together,” he said.

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Dundee chief John Nelms (right) and Gordon Strachan (left). Image: David Young

From Gordon (Strachan) the technical director right down to myself and others who are on that as well.

“IWe’ve got a profile of the type of player we want, and positions, and we’ll stick to that.

“It’s really important, in terms of your recruitment process, that there’s a consistency in what you’re looking for.

“You hold your nerve because there are loads of options, loads of players out there, but we know specifically what we want to bring to the football club.

“We’ll be patient, we’ll be diligent and we’ll make sure we do the right work to bring in the right players.”

Hanging onto the right players is hugely important too.

Dundee have done exactly that this summer, with highly rated starlets Lyall Cameron, Max Anderson, Jordan McGhee and Fin Robertson all signing new contracts.

Docherty is delighted to have retained their services, both for their ability on the pitch and their character off it.

Dundee’s Championship-winning academy products. Image: SNS.

“I’m delighted to have them signed up.” said the Dee boss.

“It’s all part of the recruitment process and those three lads will bring everything I want to a dressing room.

“They’ll bring personality, they’ll bring work ethic, that’s important.

“It’s not just about ability. Of course that’s important, but it’s the whole package. You’re looking for types of people in your dressing room.

“My first signing, Joe Shaughnessy, has got that in spades, and these lads have all got that as well.

“It’s a case of getting us all together, integrated and making sure we’re working hard.

“This is probably the most important part of the season and it’s a time I’m looking forward to.

