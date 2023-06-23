Tony Docherty insists EVERYONE at Dundee pulling together to ensure ‘most important part of the season’ pays off

Everyone at Dens Park is pulling together to ensure Dundee have the perfect pre-season.

That’s the message from Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty who has welcomed his players back to work after their short summer break.

Docherty has been well backed by the club’s hierarchy so far, bringing in four new recruits and tying his most talented youngsters to new deals.

Supporters have been impressed with the new boss’ work in the transfer market.

But Docherty insists it has been a group effort – and the product of a studied approach.

“We’ve got a recruitment group here that works very well together,” he said.

“From Gordon (Strachan) the technical director right down to myself and others who are on that as well.

“IWe’ve got a profile of the type of player we want, and positions, and we’ll stick to that.

“It’s really important, in terms of your recruitment process, that there’s a consistency in what you’re looking for.

“You hold your nerve because there are loads of options, loads of players out there, but we know specifically what we want to bring to the football club.

“We’ll be patient, we’ll be diligent and we’ll make sure we do the right work to bring in the right players.”

Hanging onto the right players is hugely important too.

Dundee have done exactly that this summer, with highly rated starlets Lyall Cameron, Max Anderson, Jordan McGhee and Fin Robertson all signing new contracts.

Docherty is delighted to have retained their services, both for their ability on the pitch and their character off it.

“I’m delighted to have them signed up.” said the Dee boss.

“It’s all part of the recruitment process and those three lads will bring everything I want to a dressing room.

“They’ll bring personality, they’ll bring work ethic, that’s important.

“It’s not just about ability. Of course that’s important, but it’s the whole package. You’re looking for types of people in your dressing room.

“My first signing, Joe Shaughnessy, has got that in spades, and these lads have all got that as well.

“It’s a case of getting us all together, integrated and making sure we’re working hard.

“This is probably the most important part of the season and it’s a time I’m looking forward to.