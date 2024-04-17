No pressure on Dundee insists Curtis Main as Dark Blues target Euro adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No pressure on Dundee insists Curtis Main as Dark Blues target Euro adventure

The Dee face Rangers tonight at Dens Park after securing their place in the top six.

Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: SNS
By George Cran

The pressure is off Dundee going into the final six matches of the season says Curtis Main.

That, though, won’t stop them doing everything in their power to grab a potential European spot by catching his old side St Mirren.

The Dark Blues sealed a place in the top six with a weekend draw at Aberdeen and now have their sights on finishing fifth with the Buddies only three points in front.

Should Celtic, Rangers or Hearts win the Scottish Cup, a fifth place finish will become a route into Europe.

“I don’t feel like there is any pressure on us,” Main said.

Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
“The lads have been at it all season and it is a great achievement consolidating a top six spot.

“If anything now, the pressure should be off.

“You should be able to relax and just enjoy these games – play with freedom and give a good account of ourselves.”

Asked about the potential of a spot in Europe for next season, Main added: “We have shown all season that we have hungry players in the dressing-room who want to win games of football and want to achieve things.

“It would be a fantastic achievement for the club as a newly-promoted team coming up.

“Consolidating top six and then having the opportunity to go and reach that is full credit to everyone involved this season.

“There have been plenty of challenges but the boys have taken them in their stride.”

Ross County

There are six games remaining and first up is a test against Rangers tonight.

The twice re-arranged clash has been given the go ahead by the SPFL.

And Main hopes to use the things that brought success for Ross County at the weekend when they toppled the Glasgow giants.

Rangers fell to a 3-2 defeat at Ross County. Image: SNS
“They had a sore defeat away from home so their manager will be wanting a reaction. We have to expect that,” he added.

“At the same time, they have taken a defeat so there are parts of that game we can analyse and maybe replicate things that happened at the weekend.

“The analysis team has done a good job going through that game and highlighting certain areas and aspects of that game where we think we can cause problems.

“We have worked on a few things and we have a game plan. We are feeling pretty good and relaxed after a good result at the weekend.

“I think everyone is looking forward to it, especially now the concerns around the pitch have been taken away.

“Everyone is just fully focused on the game.”

