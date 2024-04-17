No pressure on Dundee insists Curtis Main as Dark Blues target Euro adventure

The pressure is off Dundee going into the final six matches of the season says Curtis Main.

That, though, won’t stop them doing everything in their power to grab a potential European spot by catching his old side St Mirren.

The Dark Blues sealed a place in the top six with a weekend draw at Aberdeen and now have their sights on finishing fifth with the Buddies only three points in front.

Should Celtic, Rangers or Hearts win the Scottish Cup, a fifth place finish will become a route into Europe.

“I don’t feel like there is any pressure on us,” Main said.

“The lads have been at it all season and it is a great achievement consolidating a top six spot.

“If anything now, the pressure should be off.

“You should be able to relax and just enjoy these games – play with freedom and give a good account of ourselves.”

Asked about the potential of a spot in Europe for next season, Main added: “We have shown all season that we have hungry players in the dressing-room who want to win games of football and want to achieve things.

“It would be a fantastic achievement for the club as a newly-promoted team coming up.

“Consolidating top six and then having the opportunity to go and reach that is full credit to everyone involved this season.

“There have been plenty of challenges but the boys have taken them in their stride.”

Ross County

There are six games remaining and first up is a test against Rangers tonight.

The twice re-arranged clash has been given the go ahead by the SPFL.

And Main hopes to use the things that brought success for Ross County at the weekend when they toppled the Glasgow giants.

“They had a sore defeat away from home so their manager will be wanting a reaction. We have to expect that,” he added.

“At the same time, they have taken a defeat so there are parts of that game we can analyse and maybe replicate things that happened at the weekend.

“The analysis team has done a good job going through that game and highlighting certain areas and aspects of that game where we think we can cause problems.

“We have worked on a few things and we have a game plan. We are feeling pretty good and relaxed after a good result at the weekend.

“I think everyone is looking forward to it, especially now the concerns around the pitch have been taken away.

“Everyone is just fully focused on the game.”