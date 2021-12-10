Peter Pawlett hopes star trio will follow Kieran Freeman’s lead by pledging their futures to Dundee United

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peter Pawlett has urged star trio Benjamin Siegrist, Ian Harkes and Jeando Fuchs to follow Kieran Freeman’s lead in signing new deals.

Freeman penned a new two-year extension earlier this week to pledge his future to United until 2024.

Youngster Archie Meekison followed suit with a similar deal.

✍️ 𝙁𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 ✍️ 📝 We are delighted to confirm that academy graduate Kieran Freeman has penned a two-year extension to his United deal Full story 👉 https://t.co/1CCaFKE8yC#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/pADzvAvzJw — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 9, 2021

And now Pawlett hopes it will be the start of a signing spree with fans’ favourites Siegrist, Harkes and Fuchs all out of contract in the summer.

None of the players are yet to commit their future to United and they will all have suitors – with Fuchs claiming his agent had been contacted by both Celtic and Rangers.

But Pawlett hasn’t given up hope of starring alongside them next term.

“I’d love to see them sign new contracts,” said Pawlett.

“We want good players in our team and I want to play with players like that.

“But everyone has different ambitions.

“I can say ‘just sign a contract’ but that’s the not the way they make decisions.

“They have agents and families and take everything into consideration.

“Of course we want them to stay but they will have their own ideas and ambitions.

Peter Pawlett: Our manager wants a close-knit group at Dundee United

“It might be that those ambitions are at Dundee United and to help the club go even further.

“Let’s hope and pray that’s the case.

“The manager wants to create a close-knit group and we do have a close-knit group here.

“But it you see boys extending contracts it makes a big difference to you.

🎄 DUFC Advent Calendar – Day 1️⃣0️⃣ ⚽️ 𝙄𝙖𝙣 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙨 🆚 Aberdeen

🗓 20th November 2021#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/SnKPiWWW3u — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 10, 2021

“When there’s a bit of uncertainty and people could leave it might cause a bit of unrest. But maybe not.

“Dundee United has lost players in the past and rebuilt to be successful again. Either way we’ll continue to fight.

“We’d like Benji, Jeando and Ian to be here longer. We’d all love them to stay but it’s not down to us.”