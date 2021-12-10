Peter Pawlett hopes star trio will follow Kieran Freeman’s lead by pledging their futures to Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Peter Pawlett hopes star trio will follow Kieran Freeman’s lead by pledging their futures to Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
December 10 2021, 10.27pm
Peter Pawlett hopes Ian Harkes, Benjamin Siegrist and Jeando Fuchs will follow Kieran Freeman in signing new deals
Peter Pawlett hopes Ian Harkes, Benjamin Siegrist and Jeando Fuchs will follow Kieran Freeman in signing new deals

Peter Pawlett has urged star trio Benjamin Siegrist, Ian Harkes and Jeando Fuchs to follow Kieran Freeman’s lead in signing new deals.

Freeman penned a new two-year extension earlier this week to pledge his future to United until 2024.

Youngster Archie Meekison followed suit with a similar deal.

And now Pawlett hopes it will be the start of a signing spree with fans’ favourites Siegrist, Harkes and Fuchs all out of contract in the summer.

None of the players are yet to commit their future to United and they will all have suitors – with Fuchs claiming his agent had been contacted by both Celtic and Rangers.

But Pawlett hasn’t given up hope of starring alongside them next term.

“I’d love to see them sign new contracts,” said Pawlett.

Peter Pawlett would love Jeando Fuchs to stay at Dundee United

“We want good players in our team and I want to play with players like that.

“But everyone has different ambitions.

“I can say ‘just sign a contract’ but that’s the not the way they make decisions.

“They have agents and families and take everything into consideration.

“Of course we want them to stay but they will have their own ideas and ambitions.

Peter Pawlett: Our manager wants a close-knit group at Dundee United

Peter Pawlett enjoys playing alongside Ian Harkes

“It might be that those ambitions are at Dundee United and to help the club go even further.

“Let’s hope and pray that’s the case.

“The manager wants to create a close-knit group and we do have a close-knit group here.

“But it you see boys extending contracts it makes a big difference to you.

 

“When there’s a bit of uncertainty and people could leave it might cause a bit of unrest. But maybe not.

“Dundee United has lost players in the past and rebuilt to be successful again. Either way we’ll continue to fight.

“We’d like Benji, Jeando and Ian to be here longer. We’d all love them to stay but it’s not down to us.”

Kieran Freeman’s ‘passion for football’ praised as youngster signs new Dundee United deal