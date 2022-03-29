Tam Courts drops big ‘top six’ hint about fast-healing Dundee United star Ian Harkes’ future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts has hailed fast-healing Ian Harkes and revealed how the “freak of nature” star might be convinced to sign a new deal with Dundee United.

Harkes hasn’t featured for the Tangerines since sustaining an ankle injury in the Scottish Cup loss to Celtic a fortnight ago.

It was feared the 26-year old could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, United’s boss has revealed Harkes is astonishing staff with the speed of his recovery – and is likely to play a key role as the Tangerines mount their European push.

Courts said: “Ian Harkes is a freak of nature and is healing quicker than we expected.

“When he first did it we thought it would be a number of weeks he’d be out.

“If I was speaking a week ago I would have said he would be out for a few weeks, but now it’s looking like there’s something that could be done there.

“We’ll see how he is but he’s been responding well.”

Harkes is out of contract with United this summer – and has played his cards close to his chest when asked about his intentions for next season.

By contrast, the Tangerines have never hidden their desire to keep the popular midfielder.

Courts, like everyone else at Tannadice, is a huge fan.

And he believes that a top six finish – and potentially a European spot – could go a long way towards convincing Harkes to stay.

“Ian is a joy to work with, he’s a quality guy and is very popular in the dressing-room,” the United boss explained.

“He’s been a key player for us. He’s improved every season he’s been at Dundee United.

“He’s 26 now and he’s got a clear understanding of what he is as a player and what he wants to do.

“We have managed to find a way for him to allow all those qualities to come out and he’s responded with some top performances.

“Ian is the right type of character you want. He’s a brilliant guy, a top trainer and a great professional.

“He brings great energy to us.

“There’s regular dialogue between Tony Asghar and his agent, we’ll see how it gets on.

“If we get to the top six and are looking to kick on again then it will be interesting because I definitely get the feeling he’s committed to what we’re doing here.”

Dylan Levitt ‘illness’ update

Meanwhile, Courts revealed his hope that Dylan Levitt – who withdrew from the Wales squad on Monday, citing illness – should be fit for Saturday’s all-important Premiership clash with Hibs.

He said: “Dylan has an illness, I don’t think it’s anything too bad and the medical team have been speaking to him.

“It’s disappointing for him because he might have played for Wales on Tuesday night.

“But at this stage I don’t think it’s anything that will keep him out of Saturday.”