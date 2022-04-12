Arsenal kid Tim Akinola undergoes surgery as reason for Dundee United exit is laid bare By Alan Temple April 12 2022, 10.28am Updated: April 12 2022, 11.15am Road to recovery: Tim Akinola [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tim Akinola has undergone ‘successful’ ankle surgery after returning to Arsenal from Dundee United. Akinola, 20, joined the Tangerines on loan in January but played just 45 minutes of Premiership football. The midfielder’s only appearance came in a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone in February. The luckless youngster was sent back to the Gunners for observation and treatment last month after picking up a knock in United training. Positive: Akinola It quickly became apparent that he would not feature again this season, effectively ending his loan spell prematurely. And the extent of Akinola’s set-back was underlined on Monday when the player went under the knife to repair the damage. Taking to Instagram following the procedure, Akinola wrote: “Successful surgery on my ankle I’ll be back soon.” Dundee United target ‘where they belong’ as Tam Courts addresses Calum Butcher absence Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier LEE WILKIE: Derby frustrations shouldn’t mask what a good place Dundee United are in right now – but they are still a work in progress Charlie Adam challenges Dundee to make United comeback count in survival bid as he describes ‘special’ derby strike Dundee United target ‘where they belong’ as Tam Courts addresses Calum Butcher absence 3 Dundee United talking points: Tam Courts repays faith but remarkable 20-year stat underlines room for improvement