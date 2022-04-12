Arsenal kid Tim Akinola undergoes surgery as reason for Dundee United exit is laid bare

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tim Akinola has undergone ‘successful’ ankle surgery after returning to Arsenal from Dundee United.

Akinola, 20, joined the Tangerines on loan in January but played just 45 minutes of Premiership football.

The midfielder’s only appearance came in a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone in February.

The luckless youngster was sent back to the Gunners for observation and treatment last month after picking up a knock in United training.

It quickly became apparent that he would not feature again this season, effectively ending his loan spell prematurely.

And the extent of Akinola’s set-back was underlined on Monday when the player went under the knife to repair the damage.

Taking to Instagram following the procedure, Akinola wrote: “Successful surgery on my ankle I’ll be back soon.”