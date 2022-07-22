JIM SPENCE: Football fans can learn from Tour de France unsung heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Football fans can learn from Tour de France unsung heroes

By Jim Spence
July 22 2022, 5.30pm
Billy Kirkwood was the equivalent of the Domestiques in cycling.
Billy Kirkwood was the equivalent of the Domestiques in cycling.

Every football fan wants their club to sign star players, the kind who light up a game with flashes of brilliance.

But watching the Tour de France has reminded me that every team also needs its Domestiques (French for ‘servants’).

They’re the riders who forego personal glory for the good of the team.

From the climbers pulling their team leaders up the killer gradient, to the lead-outs bursting a gut before their sprinters launch their attack in the final few hundred metres, to fetching food and drink and shielding the top riders from wind, they epitomise the self-sacrifice of the team player.

Cycling aficionados appreciate these unsung heroes but in football some supporters overlook the players who fetch, carry and graft, with little praise or publicity. Yet they’re vital to their side.

Billy Kirkwood was such a player in Dundee United’s glory days.

Billy Kirkwood closes down Rangers’ Davie Cooper.

Kirky regularly got stick from a section of the Tannadice faithful who didn’t appreciate his efforts, but his 399 appearances and 70 goals was firm proof that Jim McLean understood how crucial the midfielder was to the overall team dynamic.

Maybe Jim understood better than most because, as older Dundee fans may remember, the man who became one of Scottish football’s finest ever managers was also under-appreciated as a player at Dens by many of the faithful, despite his 120 appearances and 43 goals.

Grafters

Kirkwood arguably falls into the cycling category known as a Super Domestique – someone who has many of the abilities of the top riders but always puts the overall needs of the team first.

Every team needs its top talents but they also require the water carriers.

Just as Grand Tour cycling is a team sport, a football team is also the sum of its parts and when each is fully functioning success is more likely to be achieved.

Sir Dave Brailsford, who transformed British cycling from being bang average to the best in the world, coined the phrase ‘the aggregation of marginal gains’, whereby concentrating on making small, often minute improvements in a number of areas of performance can become the difference between success and failure.

Sir Chris Hoy (right) and Sir Dave Brailsford.

There’s also an aggregation factor in the work of those we might call football Domestiques.

Their contribution might not look earth-shattering to those looking for scintillating style, but the many small things they do in a game, from chasing, harrying, cajoling, to breaking up opposition rhythm, all add up to optimising overall team attainment.

The season is underway for all except United in our neck of the woods, with an impressive start from Dundee but disappointing performances from St Johnstone.

It’s early days but as the season progresses Gary Bowyer at Dens, Callum Davidson at McDiarmid, and Jack Ross at Tannadice will all hope they have the right kind of Domestiques in their ranks.

Stars in every team shine more brightly when grafters around them supply the energy for them to sparkle.

Watching the sprinters blitz towards the finish line in the Tour de France is exhilarating, but they all need help to get them there.

JIM SPENCE: New era of big bucks for young Scottish players shows investment in youth is ESSENTIAL for our clubs

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]