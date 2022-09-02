Liam Fox addresses Dundee United’s deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox insists he is “really happy” with the Dundee United squad following an uneventful deadline day.

There was no business — either in or out — on Tannadice Street prior to the transfer window closing on Thursday night.

United made eight summer signings; Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Jamie McGrath, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich, Glenn Middleton and Sadat Anaku. Among the new arrivals, there are 104 international appearances.

Nevertheless, interim head coach acknowledges that “everyone’s an expert” when it comes to squad building, amid discussions regarding a lack of defensive midfielder and question marks over the goalkeeping situation.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinions and we live in a world where everyone’s an expert; they [Dundee United] need this and that,” said Fox. “That’s absolutely fine.

“All I can say is that I’m really happy with the group that are here at the moment.

“I can only deal with the players that I’ve got now to pick a team, looking towards Saturday — whatever happens off the back of that, happens.”

Brighter

Fox remained tight-lipped on his own prospects of succeeding Jack Ross in the aftermath of a fine 2-1 Premier Sports Cup victory against Livingston in midweek, offering a light-hearted “pass” when he query came up.

That particular bandwagon would certainly pick up pace if the Tangerines were to defeat Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday.

However, he is acutely aware that will be an onerous task.

“Motherwell had a really good result the other night,” he added. “They’ve played some good attacking football and will make us defend — these are all things we’ve spoken to the players about.

“They are things we need to combat. We need to replicate our attitude and application from Wednesday night and hopefully cause them a few problems.”