Dundee United name new academy director following Andy Goldie exit

By Alan Temple
October 6 2022, 2.42pm Updated: October 6 2022, 6.08pm
Academy chief Paul Cowie. Image: DUFC
Academy chief Paul Cowie. Image: DUFC

Dundee United have appointed Paul Cowie as the club’s new academy director.

Cowie worked with United’s under-11 and under-16 squads prior to being promoted to head of academy coaching in August 2021.

He was previously a lecturer at Dundee University, holds a UEFA ‘A’ Licence and is the older brother of former Scotland star Don Cowie.

Cowie told United’s official website: “Dundee United, as a club, have made massive strides with our academy in recent years, and the passion and commitment of the staff and players will ensure we continue to achieve great things going forward.

Paul Cowie is unveiled as the new academy director. Image: DUFC.

“The club’s goal remains the desire to develop talented individuals on and off the park and I am relishing the opportunity to help meet the objectives set by the owner (Mark Ogren), the board and the sporting director (Tony Asghar).”

Jewel of the club

Cowie succeeds Andy Goldie in the role, which is central to the Tangerines’ well-publicised desire to promote young talent on the road to self-sustainability.

Goldie was lauded for his work in developing the academy. Image: SNS

Goldie was recently head-hunted by Swansea City to become their academy manager. 

“By me moving on, that doesn’t effect anything in this academy — it will remain the crown jewel of the club,” said Goldie in July.

“I’m sure the next person who comes in will be able to take it to another level again.”

Asghar endorsement

United sporting director Tony Asghar added: “Paul’s coaching and leadership abilities are just some of the attributes that allowed the interview panel to make this decision.

“He will oversee projects such as the continued redevelopment of Gussie Park into a complete Dundee United player development campus; the refurbishment of the player’s lodgings; and the growth and expansion of the club’s international club partnerships.

“The development of academy players remains vital to the club’s long-term strategy.”

