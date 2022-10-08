Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: ‘They have been watching below-par football all season’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Freeman is adamant Dundee United owe their supporters a big performance under the lights at Tannadice following a miserable start to the season.

The Tangerines have lost all four home league matches in the Premiership this term, shipping 15 goals and scoring just once — Tony Watt’s late strike in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone.

United has also lost to Celtic, Livingston and St Mirren on their own patch.

The malaise extends to the entirety of 2022. As outlined by Courier Sport this week, they have won just three domestic matches on their own patch all year.

And Freeman is desperate to give fed-up Arabs something to shout about against Aberdeen — particularly after listening to their grievances first-hand last Saturday.

Last time out against Aberdeen on Tayside 🎟 Join us at Tannadice 👉 https://t.co/LcoUhVuusg@Ian_Harkes | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/fMrWVqCCAN — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 5, 2022

“I went into the (hospitality) lounges after the game last weekend and they feel the pain as much as we do,” revealed Freeman.

“They passed on what they think and, personally, that motivates me to make it better. The fans have been great with us.

“Supporters are paying money and not getting performances. They have been watching below-par football all season and we have to put that right.

“When Tannadice is under the lights it’s a great place to play. It will be a big crowd and the atmosphere will be incredible.

“If you can’t get up for a game like this, then I don’t know what you can get up for.”

Spark

Freeman is hopeful United can rediscover the stoic streak — that ability to emerge from attritional affairs with three points — that characterised their 2021/22 campaign.

Indeed, the Dons’ last visit to Tannadice was a fine example of those scrapping qualities, with the Tangerines pinching a 1-0 win from a largely turgid affair thanks to an Ian Harkes goal.

“We need to get back to grinding out wins,” Freeman continued. “If we can do that it will change the place completely. Everyone is low on confidence at the moment — but one win can spark it again.

“We were good at grinding out wins last season. We did it against Aberdeen where Ian Harkes scored from a corner; against Ross County as well.

“For the majority of goals we have lost this season we have been in possession in the opposition’s half, there’s a turnover and we have lost a goal. We have to get back to being a more solid shape.”

Complacent

Despite striker Tony Watt expressing his steadfast belief that United possess too much quality to be relegated, Freeman has emphasised that there is no sense of denial in the Tannadice camp.

“With Kilmarnock winning, we have to start getting victories,” added Freeman. “Everyone knows it.

“We are bottom of the league and if it stays like that we will get relegated. Nobody can get complacent, thinking we are too good to be down there.

“If you keep saying ‘it’s going to be alright’ then you could get to the point where it’s not.”