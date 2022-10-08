Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: ‘They have been watching below-par football all season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: ‘They have been watching below-par football all season’

By Alan Temple
October 8 2022, 8.00am
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS

Kieran Freeman is adamant Dundee United owe their supporters a big performance under the lights at Tannadice following a miserable start to the season.

The Tangerines have lost all four home league matches in the Premiership this term, shipping 15 goals and scoring just once — Tony Watt’s late strike in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone.

United has also lost to Celtic, Livingston and St Mirren on their own patch.

The malaise extends to the entirety of 2022. As outlined by Courier Sport this week, they have won just three domestic matches on their own patch all year.

And Freeman is desperate to give fed-up Arabs something to shout about against Aberdeen — particularly after listening to their grievances first-hand last Saturday.

“I went into the (hospitality) lounges after the game last weekend and they feel the pain as much as we do,” revealed Freeman.

“They passed on what they think and, personally, that motivates me to make it better. The fans have been great with us.

“Supporters are paying money and not getting performances. They have been watching below-par football all season and we have to put that right.

“When Tannadice is under the lights it’s a great place to play. It will be a big crowd and the atmosphere will be incredible.

“If you can’t get up for a game like this, then I don’t know what you can get up for.”

Spark

Freeman is hopeful United can rediscover the stoic streak — that ability to emerge from attritional affairs with three points — that characterised their 2021/22 campaign.

Freeman featured in United’s 9-0 defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS

Indeed, the Dons’ last visit to Tannadice was a fine example of those scrapping qualities, with the Tangerines pinching a 1-0 win from a largely turgid affair thanks to an Ian Harkes goal.

“We need to get back to grinding out wins,” Freeman continued. “If we can do that it will change the place completely. Everyone is low on confidence at the moment — but one win can spark it again.

“We were good at grinding out wins last season. We did it against Aberdeen where Ian Harkes scored from a corner; against Ross County as well.

For the majority of goals we have lost this season we have been in possession in the opposition’s half, there’s a turnover and we have lost a goal. We have to get back to being a more solid shape.”

Complacent

Despite striker Tony Watt expressing his steadfast belief that United possess too much quality to be relegated, Freeman has emphasised that there is no sense of denial in the Tannadice camp.

Freeman in action against AZ. Image: SNS

“With Kilmarnock winning, we have to start getting victories,” added Freeman. “Everyone knows it.

“We are bottom of the league and if it stays like that we will get relegated. Nobody can get complacent, thinking we are too good to be down there.

“If you keep saying ‘it’s going to be alright’ then you could get to the point where it’s not.”

