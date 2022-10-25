LEE WILKIE: How erratic Dundee United can cut risks to avoid basement battle that lasts all season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: How erratic Dundee United can cut risks to avoid basement battle that lasts all season

By Lee Wilkie
October 25 2022, 7.00am Updated: October 25 2022, 8.44am
Fletcher salutes the travelling fans after United's defeat at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Fletcher salutes the travelling fans after United's defeat at St Mirren. Image: SNS

Dundee United are far too erratic for my liking this season.

We might have bemoaned some of the football on offer last term but at least there was a consistency in performance in that Tangerines outfit.

It’s clear to see what happens when that disappears.

Despite picking up seven points from their previous three league games, Saturday’s reverse at St Mirren shows clearly this entire season could very well be one long struggle.

I said a few weeks back the mentality in the squad has to be one of a team in a serious relegation battle and their only aim between now and the turn of the year is to ensure they are not bottom.

Because despite that seven points out of nine, United never opened up any gap on the foot of the table.

Indeed, after one defeat they are now three points adrift.

That doesn’t seem like much but when you’re bottom it is a real worry – things don’t go their way this weekend and suddenly it is six points and that gap looks like a chasm.

We saw last season with Dundee and St Johnstone once they got detached they just couldn’t buy a win – United want to avoid that at all costs.

Liam Fox

I do still think they are going in the right direction under Liam Fox.

He is still learning on the job really, a new manager at this level.

He’ll be learning new things every minute and will already be wishing he’d done something differently in Paisley.

Dundee United boss Liam Fox. Image: SNS.

Fox has got a reaction out of the players but they have to keep that up.

The team has shown this season they are capable of getting out of trouble but they must demonstrate that on a much more consistent basis.

Simple defending

I would like to see a change in the way the defence is set up, however.

The back three system they are using now with two full-back-type defenders either side of Ryan Edwards is a risky one.

To cut their erratic nature I always feel things should be made as simple as possible – a back four and keep the spaces between players as tight as you can.

Make yourselves hard to beat every week and work your way out of trouble.

Ryan Edwards is a key man in the middle of the United defence. Image: SNS

There’s a lot of pressure on Edwards in this system, he has to ensure the two next to him stay next to him.

They also have to patrol the full-back areas and that’s where there is benefit in the system.

But there are a lot of moving parts and that can be a downfall to a team struggling for confidence, fighting at the foot of the table.

I’m not saying these players can’t play this system but I think it’s a brave move.

One I’d prefer to see used when United are much further up the table.

Motherwell

I don’t expect to see a change for Motherwell this weekend, however.

But that is a dangerous game to me.

’Well have looked good under Stevie Hammell but you still don’t really know what you are going to get from them week to week.

They are, though, more than capable of leaving United in major trouble with a win at Tannadice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…
Rory MacLeod, No.7, proudly sports the armband. Image: Scottish FA
Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod named captain as Scotland fall to Czech Republic
Tam Courts left Honved on Monday. Image: SNS
Tam Courts' final Honved match marred by racist chants towards ex SPFL striker —…
Niskanen was back in the starting XI: Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen opens up on ‘tough’ spell and addresses Dundee United future
Simon Pringle and Amanda Kopel at Gayfield where Frank Kopel was a player/coach in the early 80s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank's Law message to 30 countries around the globe…
Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts leaves Honved by 'mutual agreement' after just FOUR…
Fletcher rippled the net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher makes frank 'silly mistakes' admission after Dundee United defeat
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty

Editor's Picks

Most Commented