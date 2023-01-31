Tony Watt set for St Mirren switch as Dundee United striker opts for Buddies over Belgium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt is set for a reunion with former boss Stephen Robinson at St Mirren.

The Scottish Sun reports that the Dundee United front-man will join the Buddies on loan after they banked fees for Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid.

Watt, 29, was subject to a loan bid from Belgian top-flight side KV Oostende this morning but his preferred option lay in Paisley.

The former Celtic and Hearts striker previously shone under Robinson, notching 19 goals in two years at Motherwell.

It was that form that earned Watt a move to Tannadice last January, penning a deal until the summer of 2025.

He will hope to recapture that magic with St Mirren as they pursue top-six football.

United, meanwhile, will now seek to replace Watt.

They have been linked with Aberdeen forward Marley Watkins.