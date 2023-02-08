Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards hit with two-game ban after losing red card appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards hit with two-game ban after losing red card appeal

By Ewan Smith
February 8 2023, 11.30am Updated: February 8 2023, 11.31am
Ryan Edwards has lost his red card appeal. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards has lost his red card appeal. Image: SNS

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards will serve an immediate two-game ban after his red card appeal was dismissed by the SFA.

Edwards was charged with ‘Serious Foul Play’ following his challenge on Hearts star Andy Halliday, 29 minutes into Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle.

Referee  Nick Walsh sent Edwards off after being referred to the video monitor by VAR Chris Graham.

United appealed the decision, which split opinion across football circles.

Both United boss Liam Fox and his Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson insisted the red card call was harsh in their post-match interviews.

Halliday himself told Radio Clyde Superscoreboard that he hoped Edwards would win his appeal.

But the SFA appeals committee has upheld the original decision and imposed a immediate two-game sanction.

Edwards will miss Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Kilmarnock.

Ryan Edwards has been Dundee United mainstay

Ryan Edwards recently celebrated his 100th appearance for Dundee United. Image: SNS

He will also be absent for the Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone the following weekend.

The suspension of influential skipper Edwards is a major blow to United.

Edwards has been an almost ever-present for the past two seasons and he recently made his 100th appearance for the Tannadice side.

But his absence could mean a debut for teenage defender Loick Ayina.

Ayina, 19, arrived at United on loan from Huddersfield Town on deadline day, but has yet to feature.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

United players celebrate a memorable win over Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Aberdeen game gets put back to a Saturday night kick-off
Niskanen extols the virtues of hard graft. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen vows 'I'll never give up' after roaring back into Dundee United…
Edwards was dismissed in Gorgie. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards appeal date set as Dundee United captain receives red card backing from…
Tony Asghar has addressed Dundee United fans' complaints.
Tony Asghar vows 'I’m a big boy' amid fan protests as Dundee United sporting…
Gentle giant Billy Thomson signs autographs for young United fans
Dundee United icon Hamish McAlpine pays tribute to Billy Thomson: The studious stopper who…
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction…
Edwards makes the long walk. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards appeal lodged by Dundee United as Tangerines sweat over two-game ban
Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
Niskanen
4 Dundee United talking points: The numbers that show Ilmari Niskanen deserves to keep…

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
3
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
4
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2
5
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St…
6
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
7
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
8
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
9
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody…
10
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented