Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards hit with two-game ban after losing red card appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards will serve an immediate two-game ban after his red card appeal was dismissed by the SFA.

Edwards was charged with ‘Serious Foul Play’ following his challenge on Hearts star Andy Halliday, 29 minutes into Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle.

Referee Nick Walsh sent Edwards off after being referred to the video monitor by VAR Chris Graham.

United appealed the decision, which split opinion across football circles.

🚨 Dundee United have appealed Ryan Edwards' red card in Saturday's defeat at Hearts 🔽 pic.twitter.com/tdYVykPxRV — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 6, 2023

Both United boss Liam Fox and his Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson insisted the red card call was harsh in their post-match interviews.

Halliday himself told Radio Clyde Superscoreboard that he hoped Edwards would win his appeal.

But the SFA appeals committee has upheld the original decision and imposed a immediate two-game sanction.

Edwards will miss Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Kilmarnock.

Ryan Edwards has been Dundee United mainstay

He will also be absent for the Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone the following weekend.

The suspension of influential skipper Edwards is a major blow to United.

Edwards has been an almost ever-present for the past two seasons and he recently made his 100th appearance for the Tannadice side.

But his absence could mean a debut for teenage defender Loick Ayina.

Ayina, 19, arrived at United on loan from Huddersfield Town on deadline day, but has yet to feature.