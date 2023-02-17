JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to top flight safety

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Dundee United players fingered by Coach Liam Fox for lacking bravery should heed the words of the late South African President Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in jail under the apartheid regime.

Mandela had cause to fear for his very life, not for hitting a misplaced pass, sclaffing a shot, picking up a red card for a clumsy tackle or ultimately losing a game of football.

He said: “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

After their Scottish Cup loss to Kilmarnock, United coach Liam Fox said of his players: “I needed to see more personality and bravery.”

The Tangerines must find those characteristics for St Johnstone’s visit, because a defeat will isolate them further in the Premiership basement.

If Fox’s men lack bravery, they and the coach must identify what they’re frightened of and conquer their fears pronto.

I don’t know if you can instil bravery in someone who lacks it, but I suspect it’s not that which ails the players; it’s more the sheer dearth of confidence which comes from being rock bottom of the league.

It’s understandable that conviction is lacking as they struggle to score goals and continue to concede them.

So they must find the remedy to conquer any fears which may be crippling them.

Many players are frightened of failure, but if it paralyses them to inaction or inability to perform their job, then they’re in the wrong movie.

Competitors with a strong mentality don’t fear losing because they expect to win.

Those with a weak mindset fear losing because they expect to.

So how do you instil bravery into players who are lacking it?

The sports psychology department at Tannadice should be working overtime on answering that crucial question.

I often covered games at Dunfermline for the BBC.

There was always a warm welcome from big characters like Jim Leishman.

There’s been wishful thinking recently about an extended top league and, for me, the Pars would be a great addition if that ever comes to pass.

They have excellent support potential and are currently first in League One.

I hope former Dundee boss James McPake stays at the Pars, despite the interest from Motherwell.

He’s building something special at East End Park.

‘Mixing it with the top dogs’

McPake was dealt a rough hand at Dens but is proving his capabilities at a club with all the potential to re-establish itself as one of Scotland’s bigger outfits.

Younger generations may be unaware that the Pars were once European Cup Winners Cup semi-finalists, won the Scottish Cup twice, were runners up three times in that competition and also in the League Cup final.

East End Park is a Premiership ground in waiting and a resurgent Dunfermline can beat many clubs outside of the city outfits for crowds.

McPake’s making the kind of progress that’ll hopefully see Dunfermline back mixing it with the top dogs very soon.