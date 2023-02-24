Dundee United goalkeeper battle will rage until ‘2pm on Saturday’, says boss Liam Fox

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United duo Mark Birighitti and Jack Newman will fight it out for a start in goal against Ross County until “2pm on Saturday”.

Birighitti has endured a tough week since his blunder against St Johnstone handed the Perth side three points last weekend.

The Australian left the pitch nursing his shoulder in the aftermath and was replaced by Newman.

American international goalkeeper Bill Hamid has been drafted in, but won’t arrive in Scotland until Monday.

And with Birighitti given a clean bill of health, Fox admits he is not yet sure whether he will entrust the Aussie or Newman with guarding the Tangerines’ net against Ross County.

“The injury is not as bad as we all feared,” he said.

“It has settled down, he has got it x-rayed and checked and there is no break or dislocation.

“He still had some discomfort but he has got his strength back in it and has trained the last couple of days. He is available for selection.”

Fox added: “All I can say is Mark has trained well the last couple of days and he is available.

“He made a mistake last week. No player I have played with or coached has never made a mistake. These things happen.

“There is nothing we can do about it now we just need to learn our lesson from it.

“Mark has been punished, we have been punished but we all move on from it. We all make mistakes.

“Mark is older and has the experience and more games.

“I have said previously that Jack will go on and become a good goalkeeper. They are both training and fighting it out and I will see where it lands at 2pm on Saturday.”