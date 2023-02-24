Dundee United goalkeeper battle will rage until ‘2pm on Saturday’, says boss Liam Fox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United goalkeeper battle will rage until ‘2pm on Saturday’, says boss Liam Fox

By Sean Hamilton
February 24 2023, 1.00pm Updated: February 24 2023, 6.49pm
Dundee Unied goalkeepers Mark Birighitti (left) and Jack Newman.
Dundee Unied goalkeepers Mark Birighitti (left) and Jack Newman. Images: SNS

Dundee United duo Mark Birighitti and Jack Newman will fight it out for a start in goal against Ross County until “2pm on Saturday”.

Birighitti has endured a tough week since his blunder against St Johnstone handed the Perth side three points last weekend.

The Australian left the pitch nursing his shoulder in the aftermath and was replaced by Newman.

American international goalkeeper Bill Hamid has been drafted in, but won’t arrive in Scotland until Monday.

Bill Hamid
Bill Hamid was a hero in Washington DC. Image: Shutterstock

And with Birighitti given a clean bill of health, Fox admits he is not yet sure whether he will entrust the Aussie or Newman with guarding the Tangerines’ net against Ross County.

“The injury is not as bad as we all feared,” he said.

“It has settled down, he has got it x-rayed and checked and there is no break or dislocation.

“He still had some discomfort but he has got his strength back in it and has trained the last couple of days. He is available for selection.”

Fox added:  “All I can say is Mark has trained well the last couple of days and he is available.

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti was substituted clutching his shoulder after his moment of madness against St Johnstone.
Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti was substituted clutching his shoulder after his moment of madness against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“He made a mistake last week. No player I have played with or coached has never made a mistake. These things happen.

“There is nothing we can do about it now we just need to learn our lesson from it.

“Mark has been punished, we have been punished but we all move on from it. We all make mistakes.

“Mark is older and has the experience and more games.

“I have said previously that Jack will go on and become a good goalkeeper. They are both training and fighting it out and I will see where it lands at 2pm on Saturday.”

