Jim Goodwin on the Scotland v Spain blueprint Dundee United must follow against Rangers

Jim Goodwin has revealed that his son was raving about Scotland’s historic triumph over Spain after an unforgettable night at Hampden.

Now, the Dundee United manager wants his players to use that performance as a blueprint for success against Rangers.

Goodwin reckons Scotland’s organised, tireless and clinical display against La Roja must be the template for any side aiming to stun the Gers on their own patch.

That is the test awaiting the Premiership’s bottom club this weekend.

“Look at what Scotland did against Spain the other night — we’re looking for something similar,” said Goodwin. “Scotland were very disciplined and offered something in attack as well. That is precisely what you need in these games.

“Steve Clarke had a game-plan and his players carried it our brilliantly, so it shows what can be done.”

Goodwin added: “I thought it was brilliant for Scottish football. I was at the game with my son and, all the way home, he spoke about how delighted he was being there for such a massive result.

“The atmosphere was brilliant.”

Rangers revenge

Saturday’s trip to Ibrox represents a reunion with the Gers for Goodwin, who cannot help but reflect on one of the defining matches of his tenure as Aberdeen boss.

Leading 2-1 going into injury time at Pittodrie in December, the Dons went on to lose 3-2 following a Scott Arfield brace.

That defeat followed a 1-0 reverse against Celtic courtesy of an 87th-minute Callum McGregor drive.

Aberdeen would go onto win just one of their next eight games before Goodwin was dismissed.

“One of the big issues for me at Aberdeen was the second game after the World Cup break (against Rangers),” noted the Irishman. “I’m still scratching my head how we ended up losing it!

“What I do take from it is: if you set up properly and the players buy into what you are asking them to do, you can be competitive in these games and give yourself a chance.

“We respect Rangers. Michael Beale has come in and made a positive impact and, especially at Ibrox, it’s going to be difficult. But the mood in the camp is good, it’s positive and we’re looking forward to the game.”