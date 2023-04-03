Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for Dens Park vacancy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Thomson has revealed he was confident of landing the Dundee United job following a positive interview in the aftermath of Jack Ross’ dismissal.

As revealed by Courier Sport, the former Kelty Hearts boss was one of four final candidates for the post last year.

The Tangerines ultimately handed the reins to interim gaffer Liam Fox.

And Thomson confesses that was the most painful set-back of his job search to date, having been convinced that ex-Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar was veering towards giving him the role.

That feeling was compounded when the former Hibs, Rangers and Scotland star wasn’t in the running following Fox’s recent exit.

”I thought I was getting that (Dundee United) job after I met the board,” Thomson told the Scottish Mail on Sunday. “That was probably a sorer one than any of them.

“I was itching to get an opportunity and that one came up. A club that’s big on its academy and developing young players. It seemed like a good match. I felt like that was the big chance I was looking for.

“When I met Tony (Asghar, former sporting director) we had a brilliant chat. I was really intrigued by how much homework he had done on my journey so far. He knew everything I had achieved off the back of his hand which was impressive.

“Then, when that job becomes available again a few months later, you’re not linked with it and you don’t get a chance to speak to the board again, when you feel you just missed out last time. I’m not sure how much more you can do.”

Dundee disappointment

Thomson was also mentioned in relation to the vacancy at Dens Park prior to the appointment of Gary Bowyer.

He did have a chat with Dundee director of football Gordon Strachan — his ex-boss at Middlesborough — but it became clear that the Dark Blues wanted more experience in the dugout.

Thomson added: “When I spoke to Gordon, he made it clear a young coach wasn’t what they were after and the club were moving in a different direction.

“I’m not sure many people anticipated Gary Bowyer getting the job but I wish him all the best.

“It didn’t happen for me and you just have to move on and look for the next opportunity.’