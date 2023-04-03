Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for Dens Park vacancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for Dens Park vacancy

Thomson led Kelty Hearts to the 2022/23 League Two title at a canter before stepping down

By Alan Temple
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS

Kevin Thomson has revealed he was confident of landing the Dundee United job following a positive interview in the aftermath of Jack Ross’ dismissal.

As revealed by Courier Sport, the former Kelty Hearts boss was one of four final candidates for the post last year.

The Tangerines ultimately handed the reins to interim gaffer Liam Fox.

And Thomson confesses that was the most painful set-back of his job search to date, having been convinced that ex-Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar was veering towards giving him the role.

That feeling was compounded when the former Hibs, Rangers and Scotland star wasn’t in the running following Fox’s recent exit.

Kevin Thomson
Thomson won the League 2 title with Kelty Hearts last term. Image: SPFL

”I thought I was getting that (Dundee United) job after I met the board,” Thomson told the Scottish Mail on Sunday. “That was probably a sorer one than any of them.

“I was itching to get an opportunity and that one came up. A club that’s big on its academy and developing young players. It seemed like a good match. I felt like that was the big chance I was looking for.

“When I met Tony (Asghar, former sporting director) we had a brilliant chat. I was really intrigued by how much homework he had done on my journey so far. He knew everything I had achieved off the back of his hand which was impressive.

“Then, when that job becomes available again a few months later, you’re not linked with it and you don’t get a chance to speak to the board again, when you feel you just missed out last time. I’m not sure how much more you can do.”

Dundee disappointment

Thomson was also mentioned in relation to the vacancy at Dens Park prior to the appointment of Gary Bowyer.

He did have a chat with Dundee director of football Gordon Strachan — his ex-boss at Middlesborough — but it became clear that the Dark Blues wanted more experience in the dugout.

Kevin Thomson played for Dundee between 2014 and 2016. Image: SNS

Thomson added: “When I spoke to Gordon, he made it clear a young coach wasn’t what they were after and the club were moving in a different direction.

“I’m not sure many people anticipated Gary Bowyer getting the job but I wish him all the best.

“It didn’t happen for me and you just have to move on and look for the next opportunity.’

