Dundee United reveal pre-season schedule – including trip to face EFL outfit

Dundee United have revealed their pre-season fixture schedule, with just one match open to the public.

The Tangerines have organised three closed-doors clashes with Scottish opposition, with East Fife, Queen of the South and St Mirren set to visit Tannadice.

Then, on Saturday, July 29, Jim Goodwin’s side will travel just over the English border to face EFL League One outfit Carlisle United, in a game open to the public..

The three home friendlies will take place ahead of this year’s Viaplay Cup group stage, which kicks off on July 15.

United are to welcome Partick Thistle (live on TV) and Peterhead to Tannadice in that competition, with trips to face Spartans and Falkirk also in the diary.

The Tangerines’ Carlisle United trip falls on the weekend between the end of the Viaplay Cup group stage and the beginning of the league campaign.

Fans are sure to travel in big numbers, as they always have for pre-season trips down south.

Ticketing information will be released in due course.