LEE WILKIE: Dundee United keeping things low-key is fine but don’t forget the fans

The Tangerines are playing their pre-season behind closed doors this summer.

Dundee United fans watch on last season. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are keeping things low-key this summer.

Playing pre-season friendlies like Saturday’s clash with East Fife behind closed doors and not doing much press.

It’s understandable after the way last season went, I’ve no doubt Jim Goodwin just wants to get on with the job in hand and keep his head down.

I did think last season the club went a bit OTT with certain things and they maybe believed their own hype a little bit.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

So it looks like they are going for a different tactic.

As I say, it’s understandable.

Shame for supporters

But it’s also a big shame for the supporters.

They don’t have the chance to go see their team as things build up to the competitive action restarting with the Viaplay Cup.

Just look at Dundee on Saturday at Brechin, there were over 1,500 people there and they got a glimpse of what’s going to be on offer in the new season.

Steven Fletcher
Steven Fletcher left United last week after one season. Image: SNS

Arabs won’t have that chance, won’t have the opportunity to get back into the swing of things with days out following their team etc.

I see the reasoning but the club shouldn’t forget the fans – that’s what the game is all about at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, Steven Fletcher departed since my last column.

Financially and football-wise it makes sense. There was maybe some hope he might stick around but it’s no big surprise.

A big player to lose but it also frees up some cash for Goodwin to reinvest.

