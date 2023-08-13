Dundee United slip to defeat in SWPL1 opener as Cara Henderson runs riot for Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United slip to defeat in SWPL1 opener as Cara Henderson runs riot for Partick Thistle

Thistle belied an early red card to claim a fine win.

By Alan Temple
Partick Thistle's Cara Henderson walked away with the match ball
Cara Henderson walked away with the match ball. Image: BBC Alba

Dundee United slipped to a 4-0 defeat against Partick Thistle in their ScottishPower Women’s Premier League opener at Petershill.

The Tangerines endured the worst possible start to the televised contest when Cara Henderson give the Jags a 1-0 lead with just four minutes on the clock.

Lucy Sinclair hared onto a relatively simple lofted through-ball and, although United goalkeeper Megan Sidey got a hand to the ball, Henderson was perfectly placed to slot home the follow-up.

Disappointed Dundee United goalkeeper Megan Sidey
A disappointed Megan Sidey. Image: BBC Alba.

There was controversy mid-way through the first period when Thistle midfielder Clare Docherty was dismissed by referee Ryan Kennedy.

Her initial foul on Clare Delworth was tame and it appeared she was shown the red card for dissent.

But Thistle belied their one-person disadvantage to extend their lead prior to the interval.

Rachel Donaldson (L) of Partick Thistle and Dundee United's Katie Frew
Rachel Donaldson (L) of Partick Thistle and Dundee United’s Katie Frew. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

Sinclair was again pivotal, scampering to the byline before producing a pinpoint cross for Rosie McQuillan to fire home from close-range.

Penalty prowess

Thistle made it three when when Henderson lashed a clinical penalty kick into the top-corner after Sidey fouled Imogen Longcake as she raced through on goal.

And Henderson’s spot-kick prowess was again evident when she claimed her hat-trick in the dying embers, slotting beyond Sidey from 12 yards after Vhairi Munro was chopped down by Jade Wilson.

United continue their campaign with a testing trip to the capital to face Hearts next Sunday.

