Dundee United slip to defeat in SWPL1 opener as Cara Henderson runs riot for Partick Thistle

Dundee United slipped to a 4-0 defeat against Partick Thistle in their ScottishPower Women’s Premier League opener at Petershill.

The Tangerines endured the worst possible start to the televised contest when Cara Henderson give the Jags a 1-0 lead with just four minutes on the clock.

Lucy Sinclair hared onto a relatively simple lofted through-ball and, although United goalkeeper Megan Sidey got a hand to the ball, Henderson was perfectly placed to slot home the follow-up.

There was controversy mid-way through the first period when Thistle midfielder Clare Docherty was dismissed by referee Ryan Kennedy.

Her initial foul on Clare Delworth was tame and it appeared she was shown the red card for dissent.

But Thistle belied their one-person disadvantage to extend their lead prior to the interval.

Sinclair was again pivotal, scampering to the byline before producing a pinpoint cross for Rosie McQuillan to fire home from close-range.

Penalty prowess

Thistle made it three when when Henderson lashed a clinical penalty kick into the top-corner after Sidey fouled Imogen Longcake as she raced through on goal.

And Henderson’s spot-kick prowess was again evident when she claimed her hat-trick in the dying embers, slotting beyond Sidey from 12 yards after Vhairi Munro was chopped down by Jade Wilson.

United continue their campaign with a testing trip to the capital to face Hearts next Sunday.