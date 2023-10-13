JIM SPENCE: Championship looks like two-horse race as Dundee United and Raith Rovers’ rivals fail to ignite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Championship looks like two-horse race as Dundee United and Raith Rovers’ rivals fail to ignite

The Tannadice and Stark's Park sides have the strongest squads in the second tier.

Dundee United's Declan Glass battles Josh Mullin
Dundee United's Declan Glass battles Raith Rovers' Josh Mullin in last weekend's draw. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Dundee United and Raith Rovers will fight it out for the Championship title.

By the time United have played at Partick Thistle and Rovers at Arbroath next weekend, the first quarter of the campaign will be over and every team will know what their opponent’s strengths and weaknesses are.

United and Raith have both built strong squads – and are already opening up a points gap that only Maryhill’s finest are close to.

United score more, concede less and are unbeaten in comparison to the Stark’s Park side, who’ve lost only once, but Ian Murray has assembled a squad with pace and character and they look like genuine contenders.

The 1-1 draw between the sides last weekend testified to the battling abilities of both and showed how closely matched they are.

There’s a long way to go yet, but teams I thought would also make the early running like Ayr, Dunfermline and heavily resourced Queen’s Park, have so far failed to ignite.

The division’s two best squads are at Tannadice and Stark’s Park and, if they continue present form, both may shortly make the contest for the Championship a two-horse race.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touchline on Saturday. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

I fancied Dundee to take the points last week v Ross County

But with Dens Park waterlogged, we’ll need to wait for the rearranged fixture (on Tuesday, October 24) to see whether Tony Docherty’s side have the whip hand over Malky McKay’s team.

The Dens men now have a game in hand, which makes their position in 10th place look less stark than it actually is and, with Aberdeen two points better off but a game more played, there’s huge incentive for a win at Pittodrie once the international break has passed.

There’s plenty to be happy with in Dundee’s first season back in the Premiership, but converting draws – four to date – into wins has to be the priority.

Start to do that and any early concerns about being sucked into the drop zone will soon disappear to be replaced by a more ambitious target further up the table, which I think they’ve shown in recent performances they’re capable of.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean sees his side making progress. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone, propping up the Premiership, will welcome the international break as a chance to work on strengthening squad shape, fitness and morale.

Boss Steven MacLean thinks they’re not far away from producing the form that will lift them off the bottom, but a win soon is badly needed to boost the confidence of players and fans alike.

It’s been a baptism of fire for his first managerial gig and a victory at McDiarmid Park v Motherwell on resumption of the domestic campaign would be a huge lift.

There was enough in their draw at Pittodrie to show that Saints are capable of competing with sides who look likely to be fellow strugglers as the season wears on, but they must avoid becoming stranded and allowing heads to drop.

To date, there’s been no sign of that and their spirits seem relatively buoyant, but some supporters seem to sense that the fates are conspiring against them.

They’re not isolated yet but, if their winless streak continues, they face a real danger of being stranded.

