JIM SPENCE: Huge Dundee United v Raith Rovers clash proves Championships needs two automatic promotion spots

The Championship's leading pair are set to battle it out at Tannadice.

Dundee United (left) and Raith Rovers (right) are both flying in the Championship. Images: SNS
Dundee United (left) and Raith Rovers (right) are both flying in the Championship. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

There’s only one show in town this weekend.

All roads lead to Tannadice for the clash of the two form sides in the Championship.

Dundee United v Raith Rovers won’t decide the destination of the title – but it’ll be a very big pointer to which of the two will win it.

There’s a real hum in the air about this one, with Raith putting on free buses for fans and a crowd of around 10,000 expected.

I’m a supporter of a bigger top division.

‘Crying shame’

I’d go for a 16-club Premiership – and I think It’s a crying shame that these two will have to scrap it out for one miserable automatic promotion spot.

The quicker we extend the top division to allow more clubs to develop their youth systems and help improve their finances, the better.

However we are where we are and Rovers go into this crunch game as leaders, two points ahead of United, with much of that due to their phenomenal, late show mentality.

The Stark’s Park side have an unerring ability to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

United score more and concede fewer than Rovers – and remain unbeaten in 14 league games.

The statistics tell us that Raith concede more than one goal a game, while United score more than two per match.

So whatever else happens on the day, I expect goals.

Former hero at both clubs, Craig Brewster, told Courier Sport’s Alan Temple this week that Raith boss Ian Murray is: “A fighter and grafter and is instilling that into his players.”

Brewster says the Rovers players are: “Running through brick walls for their manager and showing unbelievable character.”

United must match that resolve – and there’s no reason to think they won’t.

Last week, they weren’t at their most creative v Ayr, but dug out the win with a scrambled Kai Fotheringham goal.

Main striker, Louis Moult, has had a barren time recently; he’s without a goal since his brace v Arbroath on October 27, but Fotheringham, growing with every game, has stepped up to the plate with seven goals since then, including one at Gayfield.

Raith pose a serious problem to United’s defence. They’re swift and mobile in their passing and interchange, and even with the tightest rear guard in the league, the Tangerines will need to be alert and alive to Rovers’ quick movement and pace.

That will require high concentration levels, particularly given Raith’s deadly capabilities in the later stages of games, when defensive limbs and minds are at their weariest.

United played Moult as a lone striker last week amid grumbling from some supporters, but they had Fotheringham, Glenn Middleton and Chris Mochrie offering threat behind him, with the craft and guile of Tony Watt and Declan Glass available from the bench to provide fresh invention.

I think United have slightly more depth in their squad than Raith, but in this game tactics and formations will be secondary to drive, desire and hunger.

Those characteristics will determine who’s top of the table come 5 pm.

