Will Ferry: Dundee United new boy lists 7 game-defining qualities he’s bringing to Tannadice

Will Ferry has checked in as a Dundee United player.

And the summer recruit from Cheltenham Town has slapped his cards on the table in terms of what Tangerines fans can expect from him.

The 23-year-old full-back has arrived on a three-year deal and hopes to play his way into Irish international contention.

To do so, he’ll need to shine in a tangerine jersey.

That’s an ambition he feels the traits he honed at Southampton’s academy and in EFL action with Crawley Town and Cheltenham will help him achieve.

“I’ve reached 100 games now, I’d like to think I’m a professional player in my own mind,” Ferry told United’s YouTube channel.

“I just want to bring my qualities to the team and hope I can have an impact. That’s the main thing, really.

“I’ll bring energy, hard work. I’d like to think I’ve got a bit of quality on the ball in terms of delivery, and trying to be direct and making things happen.

“But I can also do my job at the other end of the pitch and make tackles and whatever else is included in that.

“I’d like to think I’m well-rounded and I’m obviously going to give my all.

“I’m left-sided, I’m left-footed, but I’d like to think I can play a range of positions.”

Even if you’re an energetic, hard-working, left-sided yet adaptable and well-rounded star with quality on the ball and directness in attack, walking into a new dressing room can be daunting at first.

But Ferry revealed he felt a degree of familiarity with his new team-mates thanks to regular TV sessions watching United last season.

And watching them lift the Championship title has made him hungry for some success of his own.

“I watched quite a few games last season, especially the Friday night ones on the TV,” said Ferry.

“I know Ross Graham and just through him and watching the games I know a lot about players, previous to coming in.

“I was a bit nervous coming in, you don’t know quite where you’re going to be at. But I enjoyed it – once we got the running out the way.”

Looking to the season ahead, he added: “It’s not one of those where we’re here to take part and make up the numbers.

“We’re here to be a proper part of the league. We’re going to compete, we’re not just going to roll over for the teams that are classed as ‘big teams’.

“We’re part of the league and we’re worthy of it. We’re going to compete for everything and we want to stay here.