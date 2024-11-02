Declan Gallagher demands ‘mental toughness’ as Dundee United target return to winning ways at Hibs

Declan Gallagher knows all about the value of mental toughness.

Last season, after a number of niggling injuries, followed by a stubborn groin complaint that required surgery, the Dundee United star wondered whether he’d ever play a game again without pain.

Having set his mind to the task of recovering in full, he believes he is now back at 100%.

And he aims to use the fighting spirit that helped him overcome his injury nightmare to assist United back to winning ways after their first back-to-back losses of the season.

“It’s the first time we have been in the situation of losing two on the bounce this season,” he said.

“So it will take a bit of mental toughness to get back at it and get points on the board again.

“I actually felt the Motherwell game (a 2-1 defeat in midweek) was one of our better games, we have played worse this season and come away with a win.

“We were trying to push for a winner at 1-1 then got caught at the other end so it’s a learning curve for the boys.

“The season has been good so far, a lot of people would have had us tipped to go straight back down.

“There was negativity at the start of the season, folk thought we’d get run over the top of in the derby and that would be us.

“They expected us to be weak this season but we’ve shown we’re resilient and hard to beat.

“We need to continue being that all season, but we’ve got points so far this season and the lads have more to come from them.”

Gallagher has spoken before of the pleasure to be found in proving his doubters wrong.

He’s still enjoying it now (“I love all that,” he says, of critics who claim his ‘legs have gone’).

But the 33-year-old admits there were dark days – and their memory ensures he relishes every time he pulls on a United jersey.

“I had a few injuries last season that I really struggled with so to come back with a clean bill of health and be playing again is great,” he said.

“Towards the end of last season when my groin was causing me problems I was worried if I’d ever play a game of football pain-free again.

‘Gradual process’

“But after I got a break, went away to Dubai with my family and trained by myself I was able to come back.

“I spent that time strengthening it and it all clicked. The physio had told me it would be a gradual process from the operation onwards.

“I still trained every day and was on the bench in case the boys needed me. We only had Ross Graham and Sam McClelland at that time.

“Thankfully they were both excellent and I wasn’t needed, but I always had to keep myself in good shape.

“I was a little bit worried but thankfully once I got back again, it has all cleared up and I feel great.

“I think I’m back to my best.”