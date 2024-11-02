Declan Gallagher demands ‘mental toughness’ as Dundee United target return to winning ways at Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Gallagher demands ‘mental toughness’ as Dundee United target return to winning ways at Hibs

The Tangerines have lost two games in a row for the first time this season.

Declan Gallagher salutes Dundee United fans after their loss to Motherwell. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
Declan Gallagher salutes Dundee United fans after their loss to Motherwell. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
By Sean Hamilton

Declan Gallagher knows all about the value of mental toughness.

Last season, after a number of niggling injuries, followed by a stubborn groin complaint that required surgery, the Dundee United star wondered whether he’d ever play a game again without pain.

Having set his mind to the task of recovering in full, he believes he is now back at 100%.

And he aims to use the fighting spirit that helped him overcome his injury nightmare to assist United back to winning ways after their first back-to-back losses of the season.

“It’s the first time we have been in the situation of losing two on the bounce this season,” he said.

Sam Dalby’s goal against Motherwell wasn’t enough to earn United anything from their midweek clash. Image: SNS

“So it will take a bit of mental toughness to get back at it and get points on the board again.

“I actually felt the Motherwell game (a 2-1 defeat in midweek) was one of our better games, we have played worse this season and come away with a win.

“We were trying to push for a winner at 1-1 then got caught at the other end so  it’s a learning curve for the boys.

“The season has been good so far, a lot of people would have had us tipped to go straight back down.

“There was negativity at the start of the season, folk thought we’d get run over the top of in the derby and that would be us.

“They expected us to be weak this season but we’ve shown we’re resilient and hard to beat.

“We need to continue being that all season, but we’ve got points so far this season and the lads have more to come from them.”

Declan Gallagher put in plenty of hard work at Dundee United’s St Andrews University training base. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

Gallagher has spoken before of the pleasure to be found in proving his doubters wrong.

He’s still enjoying it now (“I love all that,” he says, of critics who claim his ‘legs have gone’).

But the 33-year-old admits there were dark days – and their memory ensures he relishes every time he pulls on a United jersey.

“I had a few injuries last season that I really struggled with so to come back with a clean bill of health and be playing again is great,” he said.

“Towards the end of last season when my groin was causing me problems I was worried if I’d ever play a game of football pain-free again.

‘Gradual process’

“But after I got a break, went away to Dubai with my family and trained by myself I was able to come back.

“I spent that time strengthening it and it all clicked. The physio had told me it would be a gradual process from the operation onwards.

“I still trained every day and was on the bench in case the boys needed me. We only had Ross Graham and Sam McClelland at that time.

“Thankfully they were both excellent and I wasn’t needed, but I always had to keep myself in good shape.

“I was a little bit worried but thankfully once I got back again, it has all cleared up and I feel great.

“I think I’m back to my best.”

