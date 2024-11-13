Dundee United teen Rory MacLeod opens up on timescale for making Southampton switch permanent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United teen Rory MacLeod opens up on timescale for making Southampton switch permanent

The 18-year-old has been on loan at St Mary's since August

By Mark Walker
Rory MacLeod is back in Scotland with the national Under-19 squad. Image: SNS
Rory MacLeod is back in Scotland with the national Under-19 squad. Image: SNS

Rory MacLeod admits it was a tough decision to quit boyhood heroes Dundee United this summer.

But the teen star is loving life with Southampton in the English Premier League.

MacLeod will line up for Scotland Under-19s on Wednesday afternoon in Stirling for their opening European Championships qualifier against Wales.

The 18-year-old talent made the move from Tannadice to St Mary’s in August, initially on loan, with the Saints having the option to make the move permanent in either of the next two transfer windows.

MacLeod has been with United for the past 12 years and had to uproot to the English south coast.

But he has no regrets over the move and is delighted with his progress at Southampton, who are managed by former Rangers and Scotland defender Russell Martin.

Rory MacLeod in full flow for Dundee United
Rory MacLeod in full flow for United against Brechin in pre-season. Image: SNS

He said: “It’s been really good. It’s a big change of scenery for me as I’d been at Dundee United since I was six.

“But I’m enjoying it. It’s a very good standard there, I’d say it’s been a step up for me.

“It’s something different because I’d just been used to Scottish football.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me to move away after growing up as a United fan and it’s obviously not the easiest thing to do moving away from home as well, because I’m Dundee-based.

“But I felt like it was the right move for me as I needed to play more minutes.

“I think moving down there was a good move for me, so I was glad to get the deal done on deadline day.

“It’s a loan with two options to buy, one in January and one in summer.

“So I just need to keep doing what I’m doing and then hopefully get the move made permanent.

“There’s no indication of that as of yet. There’s not been any talks about it yet, but hopefully by January, we’ll have a decision.

Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Rory MacLeod has settled in well at Southampton, but remains a Dundee United player. Image: SNS

“Southampton is not exactly the closest place I could have gone!

“But it’s been fine. It’s an hour on the plane, so it’s not too bad.

“I knew I was going into a good standard and I knew the boys I was going in to play with would be very good technical players.

“But yeah I feel like I’ve settled in well with them and it’s been very good since I’ve been here. I can’t complain.

“There’s definitely a pathway. You can tell because they’ve brought through loads of players in the past. So it’s just up to me now to prove what I can do and hopefully reach that pathway.

“It’s just a really good place for me to be at this point in time.”

Sheffield United’s Ryan One (left) and Rory MacLeod during a Scotland under-19 training session on Monday. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

And he’s also determined to help Neil MacFarlane’s young Scots get off to a flier at Forthbank.

He said: “We’ve played against both Wales and France before. I feel like we’ve got the boys in the squad to go and top this group and show everyone what we’re about.

“I feel like I’m in a good place now fitness-wise.

“I’m playing well, I’ve scored a few goals in the last month. I think I’m in a good place to go and play these next three games and show everyone what I can do.”

More from Dundee United

Kevin Holt relished the physical challenge of going up against Jordan White
EXCLUSIVE: How Kevin Holt responded to Rangers hook as Dundee United defender makes EPL…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Jim Goodwin on what Dundee United want from David Babunski as Tangerines boss dismisses…
A delighted Owen Stirton at full-time against Ross County
Owen Stirton: The Dundee United journey so far – and what's next?
Paul Hegarty leads out his United team out the tunnel in 1979.
Paul Hegarty signed a blank contract for Jim McLean - then wrote himself into…
It has been a good week for Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin's seamless summer signings have Dundee United flying
Stephen Thompson inside an Eddy's Food Station outlet. Image: Stewart Attwood
Stephen Thompson: Inside business failure that led to bankruptcy for ex-Dundee United chief
Stuart Armstrong, left, and Gary Mackay-Steven on their last day at Dundee United
Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven sales to Celtic explained as ex-Dundee United chief Stephen…
Dundee United's Luca Stephenson takes the acclaim from fans
Luca Stephenson on 'new Jordan Henderson' claims as Dundee United benefit from Liverpool midfield…
Ryan Strain looks on in delight as Owen Stirton strikes
5 Dundee United talking points: A Terrors unsung hero spotlighted and Ryan Strain toasts…
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon.
Ray McKinnon sacked by Forfar Athletic as ex-Dundee United boss pays price for miserable…
3

Conversation