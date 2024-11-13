Dundee United teen Rory MacLeod opens up on timescale for making Southampton switch permanent

Rory MacLeod admits it was a tough decision to quit boyhood heroes Dundee United this summer.

But the teen star is loving life with Southampton in the English Premier League.

MacLeod will line up for Scotland Under-19s on Wednesday afternoon in Stirling for their opening European Championships qualifier against Wales.

The 18-year-old talent made the move from Tannadice to St Mary’s in August, initially on loan, with the Saints having the option to make the move permanent in either of the next two transfer windows.

MacLeod has been with United for the past 12 years and had to uproot to the English south coast.

But he has no regrets over the move and is delighted with his progress at Southampton, who are managed by former Rangers and Scotland defender Russell Martin.

He said: “It’s been really good. It’s a big change of scenery for me as I’d been at Dundee United since I was six.

“But I’m enjoying it. It’s a very good standard there, I’d say it’s been a step up for me.

“It’s something different because I’d just been used to Scottish football.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me to move away after growing up as a United fan and it’s obviously not the easiest thing to do moving away from home as well, because I’m Dundee-based.

“But I felt like it was the right move for me as I needed to play more minutes.

“I think moving down there was a good move for me, so I was glad to get the deal done on deadline day.

“It’s a loan with two options to buy, one in January and one in summer.

“So I just need to keep doing what I’m doing and then hopefully get the move made permanent.

“There’s no indication of that as of yet. There’s not been any talks about it yet, but hopefully by January, we’ll have a decision.

“Southampton is not exactly the closest place I could have gone!

“But it’s been fine. It’s an hour on the plane, so it’s not too bad.

“I knew I was going into a good standard and I knew the boys I was going in to play with would be very good technical players.

“But yeah I feel like I’ve settled in well with them and it’s been very good since I’ve been here. I can’t complain.

“There’s definitely a pathway. You can tell because they’ve brought through loads of players in the past. So it’s just up to me now to prove what I can do and hopefully reach that pathway.

“It’s just a really good place for me to be at this point in time.”

And he’s also determined to help Neil MacFarlane’s young Scots get off to a flier at Forthbank.

He said: “We’ve played against both Wales and France before. I feel like we’ve got the boys in the squad to go and top this group and show everyone what we’re about.

“I feel like I’m in a good place now fitness-wise.

“I’m playing well, I’ve scored a few goals in the last month. I think I’m in a good place to go and play these next three games and show everyone what I can do.”