Former Dundee United star pinpoints Jim Goodwin’s biggest Tannadice success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Former Dundee United star pinpoints Jim Goodwin’s biggest Tannadice success

The Irishman penned a new deal until 2026 earlier this month.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager in Buckie.
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jon Daly has lauded Jim Goodwin’s summer recruitment drive after welcoming the Dundee United boss’ contract extension with the Tangerines.

The former Tannadice hero – a Scottish Cup winner in 2010 – is a long-time friend of Goodwin, with the duo playing together with the Ireland youth sides and for a brief spell with Stockport County.

During his time as St Patrick’s Athletic gaffer, Daly was a guest at United training, viewing a session and picking the brains of the ex-Aberdeen and St Mirren manager.

And Daly is thrilled to see the Terrors flying high in fourth spot in the Premiership ahead of Saturday’s visit to another of his old clubs, Rangers.

Daly: United stability key

“I’ve known Jim for a long time,” Daly told Courier Sport. “We played together for the Ireland youth teams and for a period at Stockport, and I’ve kept in contact with him.

“Over the (Irish) close season, I actually popped over to see him and take in a session.

“I was delighted to see that he had signed his extension. It brings stability around the club after a couple of difficult years. Everyone knows what is happening in the immediate future, and they can build from there.”

And Daly reckons the success of United’s close season arrivals has provided the platform for a solid start, with most of Goodwin’s 13 captures making a significant impact.

The likes of Emmanuel Adegboyega, Luca Stephenson, Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski, Sam Dalby and Will Ferry have been nothing short of pivotal.

A superb hit-rate for Goodwin, head of recruitment Michael Cairney and chief executive Luigi Capuano.

Real quality

“Jim is very astute in the transfer market and has brought some real quality to those starting positions, and good competition to the group,” Daly added.

“That’s been one of his biggest successes.

Jon Daly will hope to be back among the goals
Jon Daly during his playing days at United. Image: SNS

“You can look back to his work with Aberdeen. As well as the boys that have made the club good money – (Bojan) Miovski, (Ylber) Ramadani – a lot of those who are doing well this season were signed during Jim’s time there.

There are a lot of important factors to being a good football manager, but if you get the recruitment right consistently then you give yourself a good opportunity to do well.”

Daly added: “You can see from the results this season that Jim is very good with his coaching. He is getting his message across. The players are all well-drilled and know what he wants from them. It’s great to see.”

More from Dundee United

Looking to the future: Ex-Dundee United hero Jon Daly
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Boys thought they might lose their homes’ – ex-Dundee United hero Jon Daly…
The togetherness of Dundee United players during a recent game at Hibs
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United should fear no one - including Rangers
Sam Cleall-Harding strides out from the back
Sam Cleall-Harding in awe of one Dundee United star as Tangerine 'dream' looms into…
Sam Harding in action for Kelty Hearts
Dundee United scouting report: The Tannadice kid tipped for 'the very top' by Scott…
Dundee United's Jack Walton punches a high ball clear against Hibernian
Dundee United ace cool on contract situation: 'They're tracking my development'
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
JIM SPENCE: Dundee miles behind United in terms of fan base – new Camperdown…
28
The United Masters squad of (Back row, L to R) Mark Wilson, John Daly, Paul Gallagher, Craig Conway, Garry Kenneth and (front row, L to R) Danny Swanson, John Rankin and Morgaro Gomis
14 best pictures from the Scottish Masters as Dundee United hero Danny Swanson thrills
Johnny Russell showcases close control while on the wing for Sporting Kansas City
Johnny Russell a free agent following MLS exit as ex-Dundee United ace is dubbed…
3
Jack Walton has been solid for the Tangerines
Jack Walton's Scottish Premiership podium spot as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin hails 'overall…
The Masters returns this evening.
Dundee United at the Scottish Masters: Where can you watch it on TV for…

Conversation