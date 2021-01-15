Covid-19 outbreak at Raith Rovers sees Inverness game postponed as SPFL investigation begins

Raith Rovers against Inverness Caley Thistle in the Championship has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the Kirkcaldy club.

Rovers indicated on Thursday to Inverness and the SPFL they wished for the game to be called off following numerous cases involving players and staff.

And at an SPFL board meeting on Friday afternoon it was decided that the match – slated for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday – wouldn’t take place.

Hampden chiefs will now investigate the circumstances that led to the postponement.

An SPFL statement read: “Raith Rovers have informed the SPFL that they have had a number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“Raith Rovers have been liaising with the Scottish FA, NHS Fife and Scottish Government to establish whether any other players or staff will need to self-isolate.

‘We wish those affected the very best’

“Due to the number of players having tested positive or currently self-isolating, the club has informed the SPFL that they have insufficient players to fulfil the fixture.

“As a result, and in line with standard procedure, the SPFL has postponed the fixture pending an investigation into the circumstances leading to the postponement.

“We wish those affected the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with Raith Rovers in the coming days.”