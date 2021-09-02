St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown explains deadline day sales of Jason Kerr and Ali McCann and vows: ‘Like you, I am a St Johnstone fan’

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown has offered a deadline day timeline to Perth fans up in arms over the departures of Ali McCann and Jason Kerr.

The likelihood of club captain Kerr moving on was trailed from mid-afternoon on Tuesday, with Wigan ultimately securing the 24-year-old’s services for £600,000.

But after turning down several bids for Ali McCann, Saints accepted a late offer from Preston North End worth an initial £1.2million.

The Club can confirm that Ali McCann has joined @pnefc We wish him all the best 💙#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 31, 2021

That figure is expected to rise beyond the club record £1.75million received from Blackburn Rovers for Callum Davidson in 1998.

However, the initial reaction from fans on social media was one of fury – much of it directed at Saints’ chairman.

Now, in a detailed statement released via the club’s official website, Brown has offered fans his side of the story.

On the sale of double-winning skipper Kerr, he said: “In terms of our captain, Wigan Athletic met our valuation. From a club and, in particular, a financial point of view, it was an offer we could not turn down.

Also, for Jason, we could not stand in his way. He was an excellent leader and a first-class individual.”

Thanks for everything, Captain 🏆🏆 We wish you all the very best for the future 💙#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 31, 2021

On McCann, whose seemingly sudden departure shocked fans more, he offered more detail.

“We had no intentions to sell Ali in this window,” he began.

“I met with the manager at McDiarmid Park from 4pm on Tuesday. At that moment, after reluctantly accepting Jason’s decision to leave, two offers came in for Ali, which were both rejected.

“An increased offer came in from Preston around 5pm, which was also turned down.

“Shortly after this, it was made abundantly clear to Callum and I that Ali wanted to move on and, from a footballing perspective, challenge himself at a higher level.

✍️ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗶! 🤍 Preston North End are delighted to confirm Ali McCann has joined the club from St Johnstone for an undisclosed fee. ➡️ https://t.co/m2HUkPg6pv#pnefc pic.twitter.com/8JMJ81zKQv — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) August 31, 2021

“We were also made aware that the financial package which had been offered to him was life-changing and potentially a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I sat with the manager and assessed the dilemma we had.

“Would we stand in the way of a player’s development and prohibit him from being set up financially for life? Or do we decline that to have potentially an unhappy player who would no doubt have left in January?

“After a long, difficult conversation between Callum and I, we decided to let Ali go.”

He added: “Like you, I am a St Johnstone supporter, but I often have to remove that from the thought process and take all things into consideration when making vital decisions.

New signings

“I now look forward to you welcoming our three new signings – Ali Crawford, Lars Dendoncker and Cammy MacPherson – and giving them your full backing in the weeks and months ahead.

“We also hope to have Eetu Vertainen’s work permit granted by the end of the week and we are sure he will also be an excellent addition to Callum’s squad.

“As ever, thank you all for your support and understanding.”