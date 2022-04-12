Rumbelows Sprint Challenge: Looking back at former St Johnstone winger’s big moment in bizarre League Cup Final competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rumbelows Sprint Challenge: Looking back at former St Johnstone winger’s big moment in bizarre League Cup Final competition

By Eric Nicolson
April 12 2022, 12.30pm Updated: April 12 2022, 2.43pm
Leigh Jenkinson in his St Johnstone days.
Leigh Jenkinson will always be remembered and revered in Perth for the double shuffles that befuddled many a Scottish right-back.

Those and the two free-kicks he scored in St Johnstone’s New Year’s Day 7-2 hammering of Dundee.

Jenkinson was a First Division title winner with Saints, played in the English top flight with Coventry City and got a call-up for Wales.

With a ball at his feet he was a throwback left winger.

And, without one, he could run very fast.

It’s the 30th anniversary of the day Jenkinson was part of an iconic Wembley occasion – the 1992 Rumbelows Sprint Challenge.

The concept of professional footballers taking part in regional trials and then a final at the national stadium to discover who was the fastest in the country over 100 metres doesn’t fit with the super-slick branding of the game down south these days.

Changed days

But the Premier League, Andy Gray’s tactics board punditry, cheerleaders and wall-to-wall live action were still a few months away and pre-cup final entertainment had a more authentic charm to it.

What’s not to love about eight not particularly well-paid players running as fast as they can in full kit and boots (shin-pads optional) at the side of the pitch as a brass band waited patiently in the centre-circle and Nottingham Forest and Manchester United players tried to find enough grass to warm-up?

Saint and Greavsie giving it the big build-up.

Celebrity bookmaker John McCririck explaining the odds.

Steve Cram joining Alan Parry in the commentary box to talk the viewers through the race.

And Gary Lineker and Jack Charlton finding the whole ‘do we treat this seriously or not’ thing wonderfully awkward after it (Des Walker would have won had he not had the misfortune of his team being in the actual cup final seemed to be the gist).

Jenkinson had earned his spot by finishing second in his regional heat at Sheffield’s Don Valley Stadium, then winning the north east final (with another future Saint, then 18-year-old Sunderland striker Craig Russell among those trailing in his wake).

And 12.1 seconds was all it took him. On grass.

It was a different story at Wembley, though.

Jenkinson should have been happy with his wide left lane but he crossed the finishing line last out of the eight and Swansea’s John Williams took the plaudits and the £10,000 cheque.

Had John Blackley and Paul Sturrock been yelling at him, he’d surely have won.

