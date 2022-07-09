Theo Bair gives St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson the full package in ‘great’ pre-season after scoring against Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Theo Bair gives St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson the full package in ‘great’ pre-season after scoring against Cove Rangers

By Eric Nicolson
July 9 2022, 5.46pm
Theo Bair has given St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson the full number nine package in pre-season.

The Canadian international made it a goal a game in each of Saints’ three warm-up friendlies when he scored the Perth side’s second in their 3-2 win over Cove Rangers.

And Davidson has backed the former Vancouver Whitecaps man to continue that form when the competitive football gets underway – if his team-mates keep providing him with the service he has been thriving on.

“Theo’s been great all pre-season,” said the McDiarmid Park boss. “Scoring goals, linking play, running channels and carrying a threat.

“We don’t get enough balls into the box as a team and that’s what we need to do more often.

“Get guys like Theo chances and they’ll score.”

Quick learner Max

One of Saints’ other stand-out performers against the Championship new boys was Max Kucheriavyi.

He earned the free-kick from which Melker Hallberg broke the deadlock.

And he also showed that he’s a quick learner when he gets in-game instructions from the dugout.

“Max was good,” said Davidson. “He was dropping a bit too deep at times – I want him in a more advanced role.

“He can affect the game better for us higher up.

“Max listens and he made some great runs.

“I want young players putting pressure to get in the team.”

Drey Wright and Liam Gordon were sidelined but Davidson expects both to return soon, while Jamie Murphy and Graham Carey made their first appearances for Saints, the latter scoring a late winner.

“It was a good game for us,” said Davidson. “Five or six of the lads have hardly trained so it was about gauging how many minutes to give them.

“You could see that a few players were needing to build up their sharpness.

“There were things that went well and things that we need to work on.”

He added: “Drey is nearly fit and Liam was struggling with shin splints. We rested him.

“John Mahon has been the same. I thought he was a lot better today. I wasn’t particularly happy with him in the previous games.

“Alex Ferguson played on Friday night (against Civil Service Strollers). He missed most of pre-season with a calf injury.

“It’s about making sure everyone gets up to speed and getting a nucleus of players that can push the first team boys – I thought Taylor Steven was good when he came on.

“We are trying to build unity, the pressing and work ethic.”

Let the real football begin

Saints get their season underway in the League Cup against Annan Athletic in midweek as they try to balance making it through to the knockout stage with preparing for the Premiership campaign.

“These four games coming up are huge for certain players in the squad,” said Davidson, who revealed that Bobby Dailly and William Sandford are currently on trial.

“Cup games are always important for us. We’ve had success before and it is massive for the club.

“We’ll be taking it very seriously and want to win all the games to get through.”

