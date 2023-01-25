St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon ‘back to what he does best’, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon ‘back to what he does best’, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
January 25 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 25 2023, 11.10am
Liam Gordon. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon was “back to what he does best” against Rangers, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss has praised his captain for coming through a mini form slump, while adapting to a new defensive formation.

“Liam was very good on Saturday,” said Davidson.

“It’s hard when you get criticism because players don’t mean to have a bad game.

“They don’t mean to lose matches.

“When you are the captain of a team there is that added pressure to be doing well.

“So you have to stand up, be brave and get through it.

Liam Gordon stops Alfredo Morelos. Image: SNS.

“I always tell players to be brave. It’s a game of football, after all, and if you start worrying about it too much it affects your performance.

“Be brave, have courage to do the right thing and don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

“Most of the games, the attitude has been there, it’s just we have switched off and conceded goals.”

Gordon-Considine partnership

Davidson adopted a starting back four for the first time since 2020 for the cup clash with Rangers.

And he was encouraged by Gordon’s central defensive partnership with Andy Considine.

“I think Liam was back to what he does best and, alongside Andy in a two, was very good,” said the McDiarmid Park head coach.

“That’s the first time they have played there together. It’s different to what we have been asking of them so far but they adjusted well.”

Gordon and Considine weren’t the only combination to thrive in the new formation.

“We got Cammy (MacPherson) and Dan (Phillips) in the team together for the first time from the start and I thought that pairing was very encouraging,” said Davidson.

“We have had to wait a long time for it to happen because Cammy was injured for the first half of the season and Dan has been taking time to get up to speed.

Dan Phillips. Image: Shutterstock.

“They are young men with loads of energy and are good on the ball.

“A few weeks ago I maybe felt we would need to add someone in the middle of the park, but what we saw on Saturday – if both get a clear run now – then we have what we’re looking for in there.”

‘Good blend’

Davidson added: “Dan has taken time, he played against Rangers early on but then had a few niggles – he’s had a thigh strain and tightness in his quads.

“If he can stay fit then he’s got everything to be a big player for us because he has all the attributes.

“He’s very good on the ball and when he starts to cover ground more, he will get even better.

“People forget he’s only a young man who hasn’t played all that much football, so it’s a new experience for him in a new league.

“With Dan, Cammy, Adam Montgomery and James Brown – we have a good blend of younger players to go with the experience we have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Fair City Unity members.
Fair City Unity call truce with St Johnstone after pyro protest at Rangers Scottish…
2
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Ross Sinclair will return to St Johnstone from Montrose. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone recall Ross Sinclair from Montrose and former Scotland U21 goalkeeper will now…
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Callum Davidson should be happy with his new formation and is the time right for a Theo Bair loan? Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why St Johnstone back four should be here to stay and what…
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson 'like two new players', says St Johnstone boss Callum…
Ben Davies and Melker Hallberg in action. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Talking points and player ratings as Perth side exit Scottish Cup…
Nicky Clark during a St. Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Nicky Clark confident St Johnstone 'form will turn', with belief high of Scottish Cup…
Jordan White. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone make offer for Ross County striker Jordan White but have other options

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned
Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi is under fire over tax affairs.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Rishi Sunak’s handling of Nadhim Zahawi scandal sets precedent for future controversies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented