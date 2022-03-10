Why is £800,000 being spent at a Fife police station?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why is £800,000 being spent at a Fife police station?

By Gavin Harper
March 10 2022, 12.45pm Updated: March 10 2022, 3.11pm
Dunfermline police station.

A programme of works costing £800,000 and lasting four months is planned at a busy Fife police station.

Windows and an upgrade of an electric heating system is planned at Dunfermline police station.

Dundee building services firm McGill has won the six-figure contract by Scottish Police Authority after a public tender process.

McGill offices in Dundee.

Since bought from administration by Dundee businessman Graeme Carling in 2019, McGill has achieved significant growth.

It has won several multi-million-pound deals including an £11 million contract last summer.

It also added 65 staff last year with the acquisition of facilities management firm The McDougall Group.

McGill welcomes Fife police station contract

Chief operating officer Douglas Smith welcomes the deal from a “prestigious customer”.

He said: “McGill is known across Scotland as the go-to contractor for refurbishment and fit-out projects.

“We are seeing fast growth in this part of our business.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this job and add another top organisation to our growing client roster.

“As a business we are committed to decarbonising the existing built environment, and we are delighted that this work will make Dunfermline police station more energy efficient.”

McGill boss ‘proud’ of team’s efforts

McGill chief executive Errol Lawrie added the team has worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to grow the business.

Mr Lawrie added: “Our teams have worked hard over the past couple of years to continue growing the business in a sustainable way.

McGill managing director Errol Lawrie.

“This is another great example of their efforts, and I’m proud of them.

“I am looking forward to getting started on the job and showing Scottish Police Authority why we have an enviable reputation for top quality contract delivery.”

