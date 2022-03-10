Why is £800,000 being spent at a Fife police station?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A programme of works costing £800,000 and lasting four months is planned at a busy Fife police station.

Windows and an upgrade of an electric heating system is planned at Dunfermline police station.

Dundee building services firm McGill has won the six-figure contract by Scottish Police Authority after a public tender process.

Since bought from administration by Dundee businessman Graeme Carling in 2019, McGill has achieved significant growth.

It has won several multi-million-pound deals including an £11 million contract last summer.

It also added 65 staff last year with the acquisition of facilities management firm The McDougall Group.

McGill welcomes Fife police station contract

Chief operating officer Douglas Smith welcomes the deal from a “prestigious customer”.

He said: “McGill is known across Scotland as the go-to contractor for refurbishment and fit-out projects.

“We are seeing fast growth in this part of our business.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this job and add another top organisation to our growing client roster.

“As a business we are committed to decarbonising the existing built environment, and we are delighted that this work will make Dunfermline police station more energy efficient.”

McGill boss ‘proud’ of team’s efforts

McGill chief executive Errol Lawrie added the team has worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to grow the business.

Mr Lawrie added: “Our teams have worked hard over the past couple of years to continue growing the business in a sustainable way.

“This is another great example of their efforts, and I’m proud of them.

“I am looking forward to getting started on the job and showing Scottish Police Authority why we have an enviable reputation for top quality contract delivery.”