10 positive business stories from Tayside and Fife including jobs, drinks and athletics

Welcome to Business Bites – a weekly round-up of positive business stories from Tayside and Fife.

1. Fife firm’s boost from Theo Paphitis

Fife-based Wellbeing Radio has been given a boost from former Dragons Den star Theo Paphitis.

Founder Scott Hutchison-McDade tweeted Theo to tell him about the radio station.

He was chosen as one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his nearly half a million Twitter followers.

He then met Theo at an annual event for all winners of Theo’s Small Business Sunday competition.

2. Ecoeats delivery service adds Ecomove

Dundee and St Andrews delivery company Ecoeats is increasing its range of services.

The business was set up by two St Andrews University graduates who wanted to offer an environmentally friendly service to deliver takeaways.

The cycling delivery service is now offering parcel delivery called Ecomove.

Managing director Stewart McGown said: “Ecomove is the result of years of experience we’ve gained at Ecoeats, delivering hot food to customers in record time.”

3. Fife firm doubles headcount and wins two major contracts

International Testing Services, based at the Energy Park in Methil, has announced two major new contracts.

It will provide inspection services for its neighbour, Harland & Wolff Methil, for the fabrication of the eight jacket foundations for the Neart na Gaorithe offshore wind farm.

The other contract is for a European leader in offshore wind farm foundation and tower fabrication.

Director George Shields said: “We have more than doubled our head office size in recent months.

“The projects which we have supported this year will generate clean renewable energy to power around 1.5 million homes.

“We are feeling really confident about the future of the business, bolstered by the excellent team we are building, to meet the ever-changing demands of the industry.”

4. B Corp status for drinks firm

Fife alcohol-free spirit brand Feragaia is now a B Corporation.

The B Corp certification recognises a company’s social and environmental performance.

The audit assesses energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency.

Co-founder Bill Garnock said: “The B Corp status shows our commitment to local sourcing, community and Earth’s wild places.

“A new distillery is in the process of being created.

“Importantly, it will also bring more business opportunities to the Fife area.”

5. Minecraft pair backs Eilish McColgan non profit

Giving Back to Track is a not-for-profit organisation founded by Dundee Olympian Eilish McColgan and fellow runner Michael Rimmer.

Its aim is to encourage kids in Scotland to lead an active lifestyle.

Initially efforts will focus on Eilish’s home club of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.

Chroma Ventures, owned by Dundee Minecraft entrepreneurs Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns, is one of the corporate sponsors.

Eilish said: “No child should be priced out of athletics.

“Our hope is that Giving Back to Track can be an avenue to provide support to individuals who need it the most – whether that be covering the cost of track facilities, buying training kit or paying for club fees.”

Mr Burns said: “This is a great new initiative from Eilish and Michael and we are very proud to be involved.

“We have supported Scottish Athletics’ grassroots competitions for some time through 4J Studios.

“This felt like a natural extension of that work. It will be a pleasure to watch the project take shape and support young athletes in Scotland over the next few years.”

6. Praveen Kumar plans expansion

Perth chef Praveen Kumar is planning expansion of his Indian ready meals business after achieving a crucial qualification.

His business achieved its SALSA (Safe and Local Supplier Approval) on its first attempt.

He said: “This is a great day for the brand as whilst we continue to expand our direct to consumer business.

“The SALSA accreditation opens up exciting opportunities in the retail space, fuelling our ambitious growth plans to deliver authentic Indian cuisine to a wider UK audience.”

7. Oliami pop-up in Perth

Auchterarder shop Oliami is holding a pop-up shop in Perth on April 2 and 3.

The pop-up at Inveralmond Business Centre will feature luxury womenswear.

Owner Nadia Alexander said: “We are very passionate about the provision of a bespoke, seamless service as well as supporting the local shopping and retail scene.”

It is open 9am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sunday of that weekend.

8. Timber firm incorporates Fife identity

The UK’s leading timber frame manufacturer has a new identity.

Following its acquisition last year, Donaldson Timber Systems is the new brand for Stewart Milne Timber Systems.

Since the acquisition in December all staff and operations have moved over to Fife’s Donaldson Group.

Managing director Rod Allan continues to drive the business.

He said: “Incorporating the Donaldson name highlights the step-change in our approach.

“We’re very proud to have joined this long-standing family business.”

9. Entrust appoints operations director

Dundee recruitment firm Entrust Resource Solutions (ERS), has appointed Ian Broadway as group operations director.

The business is consolidating its brands ERS and Horton International UK, which it acquired in 2019.

It hopes to provide clients a “bench to board” talent resourcing service.

Chief commercial officer Austin Clark said: “As the life sciences industry continues to evolve, Ian brings operational, commercial and in-house talent acquisition experience and insight.”

10. eCom celebrates 25 years of business

Last but not least well done to Dunfermline e-learning firm eCom which has turned 25.

Linda Steedman, eCom’s founder and chief executive said: “Reaching our 25th anniversary is testimony to the consistently high quality of our products, services and customer care.

“Our clients have come to see us as trusted partners because we listen to them.

“That’s helped eCom to remain relevant to our market.”

Just over half the company’s revenue is generated outside the UK.

Despite the economic challenges posed the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, eCom increased its headcount by 10% in 2021.