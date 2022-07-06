New £600,000 Co-op in Fife gets ready for customers By Rob McLaren July 6 2022, 4.33pm Updated: July 6 2022, 7.04pm 0 Co-Op Auchtermuchty is a £600,000 investment. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier New £700k Fife business units will create 25 jobs Fed-up Fife Co-op staff issue temporary ban on under-16s after months of abuse Textile manufacturer relocates to Fife and creates 20 new jobs Fife Co-op shopper dropped trousers and slapped buttocks in front of customers