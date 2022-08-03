Golf buggy manufacturer to tee up in Dundee, creating 10 jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

High-tech electric golf buggies will be made in Dundee by the latest tenant to be confirmed at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

The new tenant, OTG Ltd, plans to create 10 jobs initially through its production of electric golf buggies.

Its founder Giorgio Cozzolino has a drive to bring “the best of Italian design” to the city.

He said it is a “significant” move for the business.

Golf buggy plans in Dundee

OTG Ltd is the 15th company to move into premises at MSIP. It will move into the recently completed Fulhame Building.

Last week, AMTE Power chose MSIP as its preferred location for its first megafactory. The £160m battery manufacturing factory in Dundee could create more than 200 jobs.

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said the new tenants show the city is no handicap to business success.

He said: “OTG joins a collective of companies working at the forefront of sustainable mobility and decarbonisation.

“It is a forward-thinking, collaborative business with exciting plans for the future.

“I’m really pleased they have chosen to locate at MSIP and recognise that we are a location of choice for innovative companies looking to transition the transport sector to net zero.

“This is as another clear demonstration of progress in delivering our ambition to create jobs and economic growth for Dundee and Scotland.”

A ‘significant’ step – but who are new MSIP tenants?

OTG Ltd is a partnership of innovative companies collaborating on electric mobility solutions.

It plans to expand its range in the future.

Mr Cozzolino, who also runs a Fife-based gin company, said: “Following many years of hard work I am delighted to be a part of the MSIP project.

“This move represents a significant step forward in the OTG Ltd company development.

“Our business strategy is underpinned by partnerships and people, as well as our experience in business, design, and technology to develop collaborations.”

The partnership of companies involved in OTG Ltd includes:

Alba Mobility – sustainable mobility specialists;

Camal Studio – a modern style centre focused on product and automotive design

Man Evotech – an engineering service company that offers consulting, learning and research & development of custom projects

Dell’Orto – specialists in e-power for transport systems

Mazzanti Lab – sustainable innovation specialists for the automotive industry

eProinn – a University of Salerno spin-out focused on the conversion of traditional cars into hybrid solar vehicles.

MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise.

It aims to attract companies to replace the 850 jobs lost when Michelin closed two years ago.