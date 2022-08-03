Golf buggy manufacturer to tee up in Dundee, creating 10 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf buggy manufacturer to tee up in Dundee, creating 10 jobs

By Gavin Harper
August 3 2022, 5.55am
OTG's electric golf buggy.
High-tech electric golf buggies will be made in Dundee by the latest tenant to be confirmed at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

The new tenant, OTG Ltd, plans to create 10 jobs initially through its production of electric golf buggies.

Its founder Giorgio Cozzolino has a drive to bring “the best of Italian design” to the city.

He said it is a “significant” move for the business.

Golf buggy plans in Dundee

OTG Ltd is the 15th company to move into premises at MSIP. It will move into the recently completed Fulhame Building.

Last week, AMTE Power chose MSIP as its preferred location for its first megafactory. The £160m battery manufacturing factory in Dundee could create more than 200 jobs.

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said the new tenants show the city is no handicap to business success.

He said: “OTG joins a collective of companies working at the forefront of sustainable mobility and decarbonisation.

“It is a forward-thinking, collaborative business with exciting plans for the future.

Greig Coull, chief executive of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.
“I’m really pleased they have chosen to locate at MSIP and recognise that we are a location of choice for innovative companies looking to transition the transport sector to net zero.

“This is as another clear demonstration of progress in delivering our ambition to create jobs and economic growth for Dundee and Scotland.”

A ‘significant’ step – but who are new MSIP tenants?

OTG Ltd is a partnership of innovative companies collaborating on electric mobility solutions.

It plans to expand its range in the future.

Mr Cozzolino, who also runs a Fife-based gin company, said: “Following many years of hard work I am delighted to be a part of the MSIP project.

“This move represents a significant step forward in the OTG Ltd company development.

“Our business strategy is underpinned by partnerships and people, as well as our experience in business, design, and technology to develop collaborations.”

Golf buggy firm owner Giorgio signs the lease with MSIP business development manager Colin McIlraith in Dundee.
The partnership of companies involved in OTG Ltd includes:

  • Alba Mobility – sustainable mobility specialists;
  • Camal Studio – a modern style centre focused on product and automotive design
  • Man Evotech – an engineering service company that offers consulting, learning and research & development of custom projects
  • Dell’Orto – specialists in e-power for transport systems
  • Mazzanti Lab – sustainable innovation specialists for the automotive industry
  • eProinn – a University of Salerno spin-out focused on the conversion of traditional cars into hybrid solar vehicles.

MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise.

It aims to attract companies to replace the 850 jobs lost when Michelin closed two years ago.

