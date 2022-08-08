Women’s Business Station opens entrepreneur hub in Dundee’s Wellgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women’s Business Station opens entrepreneur hub in Dundee’s Wellgate

By Maria Gran
August 8 2022, 3.54pm Updated: August 8 2022, 4.40pm
Aspiring Women project manager Fatima Ramzan and Women's Business Station founder and chief executive Angie De Vos.
Women’s Business Station has unveiled their new Wellgate hub for women looking to set up in business, seek employment or training and gain confidence.

Through its new facility, called Place of Possibility, the social enterprise aims to remove barriers to employment and entrepreneurship.

To celebrate the opening, businesses, councillors and guests visited the hub while local artist Daisy MacGowan created a live mural.

Women’s Business Station chief executive Angie De Vos believes the new unit will allow the organisation to support even more women.

She says: “Having a presence in Wellgate is a real game-changer for us and will be a place of possibility for so many local women.

“Every day, women are walking through our city centre who aspire to do more, whether training, finding work or setting up their own enterprise.

Cllr Mark Flynn, freelance educator and WBS’ first member Kerry Kidd, Cllr Nadia El-Nakla and Cllr Lynne Short cut the ribbon.

“However, taking that first step can be daunting.

“We want to welcome these women, provide a safe space to talk through their ideas, gain support, make connections and make things happen.”

Place of Possibility features

The 2,000 sq ft space boasts a number of spaces including a learning zone to host workshops and training programmes, including the Aspiring Women programme and Dundee and Angus college courses.

A showcase zone allows women to promote their products or services, with extra space to conduct market research with shoppers.

The opening celebrations started off with a quick game.

In the discovery zone employers can engage with local women, including for recruitment or networking purposes.

There is also a co-working space where members can work and an additional area for local organisations to rent.

Ms De Vos says: “The unit also gives us the perfect space for everything from training programmes and networking events to a place women can pop in and do a bit of work, meet others and feel part of something bigger.

Angie De Vos welcomed the guests to the Place of Possibility opening.

“Throughout Scotland, many female sectors, already affected by inequality, were decimated by Covid.

“However, there’s a quiet army of undervalued and low-paid women with a vision, talent or something they’d love to do, and we can help them get there.”

Women’s Business Station impact

Plans for the female entrepreneur centre were first announced in 2019.

The new hub has been made possible by several funders and local businesses, McLaughlin & Harvey, who have provided flooring and electrics free of charge and Tricorn Capital.

Artist Daisy MacGowan painting the timeline of Women’s Business Station inside the Place of Possibility.

Dundee City Council has also given the Place of Possibility a three-part grant.

Convener of the council’s city development committee Mark Flynn said: “Backing new and innovative ways of creating a vibrant city centre is important, particularly when it is clear that the tried and tested business models are currently under strain.

“I very much welcome the opening of this hub, with its double benefit of providing valuable and useful services for women looking to set up their own business or get into employment or training, as well as creating a destination that will encourage people to visit Wellgate.”

Since 2019, Women’s Business Station has supported 800 women; 209 of them have launched businesses and 168 are growing a business.

An additional 243 have entered into education, career progression or volunteering, with 195 new jobs created.

In doing so, £10.4 million of economic impact has been generated within Dundee and surrounding areas.

