Home Business & Environment Business

Jobs created as The Original Factory Shop to open new Perth store

The discount retailer is making a return to Perth, having shut its previous store on Crieff Road five years ago.  

By Gavin Harper
The M&Co in Perth shut earlier this year. Image: Google Maps.
The M&Co in Perth shut earlier this year. Image: Google Maps.

Jobs will be created in Perth city centre with The Original Factory Shop to open in the former M&Co premises.

All seven M&Co stores across Tayside and Fife closed earlier this year when the company collapsed for the second time in two years.

The brand was bought by TAK Retail Holdings, which owns Yours Clothing, but the purchase did not include physical stores.

The Original Factory Shop returns to Perth

The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) acquired some of the former M&Co sites, including the one on Scott Street.

The discount retailer is now recruiting for 10 jobs.

The store is recruiting for roles including store manager, assistant manager, supervisor and sales colleagues.

The Original Factory Shop’s former Perth site on Crieff Road. Image: DC Thomson.

Lisa Clark, TOFS regional business development manager, said: “TOFS is a national business made up of over 180 local businesses.

“We’re really excited to be coming to Perth and to be recruiting for 10 jobs.

“We are really keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up great value products when the new store opens.”

The opening date for the new store has not yet been confirmed.

New Perth store amid city closures

The new store opening will come as a boost to the city centre, which has seen a number of businesses close recently.

Earlier this month, Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre announced it would be closing its office on South St John’s Place.

Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre exterior
The Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre office in South St John’s Place. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Last month, the owner of a bridal boutique blamed the ‘dying’ city centre for the demise of her business.

The Original Factory Shop is making a return to Perth, having shut its previous store on Crieff Road five years ago.

The discount retailer also created 10 jobs in Arbroath after opening in the former M&Co there last year.

The new Perth shop will be its ninth in Tayside and Fife.

As well as Arbroath, TOFS already operates in Blairgowrie, Monifieth, Carnoustie, Montrose, Forfar, Cupar and Cowdenbeath.

