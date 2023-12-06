Sale of planes from collapsed Tayside Aviation raises £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sale of planes from collapsed Tayside Aviation raises £500k

A new report also issues an update into an investigation into financial moves from millionaire former owner Tony Banks.

By Gavin Harper
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee.
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

The sale of planes owned by collapsed Dundee firm Tayside Aviation has raised almost £500,000 to pay creditors.

After the historic flight school’s demise in April, administrators attempted to find a buyer for the business. But with no buyer forthcoming, a ‘piecemeal’ sale of assets then took place.

Former owner Tony Banks – who previously said he lost £3 million in the business – has now been established as a preferential creditor.

A new report from administrators states that, following legal advice, his floating charge is worth £110,000.

However, they are not recognising a claim for an unspecified sum from a business he controls, ARB (Scotland) Investments Limited, as a preferential creditor.

Sale of Tayside Aviation planes

The report also shows a total of 10 planes have been sold, raising £495,000.

The report by administrators Geoff Jacobs and Blair Nimmo at Interpath Advisory, says two “scrap” planes have recently been sold.

It adds they are in negotiations with an interested party over Tayside Aviation’s final two planes, both non-operational.

A Tayside Aviation plan preparing to land at Dundee Airport in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.

The report states: “We will provide an update on the sale of these aircraft in due course but at this time do not consider the level of realisations likely to be achieved from these sales to be material.”

An initial report published in August revealed the first money was paid out to Royal Bank of Scotland, which held a charge over the business.

Findings of floating charge investigation

Meanwhile, administrators issued an update on financial moves by Mr Banks in the run-up to the firm’s demise.

Companies House records show floating charges were filed in the weeks before Tayside Aviation’s collapse in favour of Mr Banks and ARB (Scotland) Investments Limited.

Previously we reported administrators were investigating the legality of these charges.

However, the new 31-page document states: “We sought legal advice on the validity of the charges held by Anthony Banks and ARB (Scotland) Investments Limited due to the close proximity of the registration dates of the charges and the insolvency of the company.

“The legal advice obtained states that the charges applied to any funds advanced to the business after the date the charges were registered.”

As a result, the report states Mr Banks is due £110,000, while ARB (Scotland) Investments Limited does not have preferential status.

Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks.

The report adds: “Based on the information currently available, we anticipate that there will be a dividend to Anthony Banks under the floating charge. The quantum and timing of this remains unknown.”

Mr Banks previously outlined plans to take legal action against the couple form which he bought the business in 2021.

A spokesperson for ARB Aviation said: “We continue to work with the administrators and other creditors.

“While the process is ongoing, it is not possible to comment in detail on specific aspects of the administration.”

Outlook for former workers and students

Tayside Aviation’s collapse left students studying at the historic flight school thousands of pounds out of pocket.

The report says the students, who rank as unsecured creditors, may receive a “nominal dividend”.

It adds: “This is fully dependant on the final asset realisations and costs, together with the level of any HMRC secondary preferential claim.”

Students were out of pocket after Tayside Aviation’s collapse. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

More than 20 workers were made redundant when administrators were appointed.

The report states that former workers are ‘ordinary preferential creditors’ and estimates their claims to be £34,000.

Conversation