Comfort Food Friday: Cheese on toast is taken to a whole new level with this recipe

By Karla Sinclair
August 5 2022, 11.45am
Baxters cheese and caramelised onion toast.
Baxters cheese and caramelised onion toast.

Cheese on toast. It’s a classic comfort dish that we enjoy all year round.

Why is that? Because it’s quick and easy to create, filling and tasty.

But for anyone looking to elevate the dish next time they’re keen to get their cheese on toast fix, then this recipe by Baxters will be right up your street.

The recipe features all the traditional ingredients you would expect, including butter and cheddar cheese, as well as a few tasty additions such as Worcestershire sauce and English mustard.

However, one ingredient stands out from the crowd – the brand’s very own caramelised onion chutney.

It takes the dish to a whole new level, adding a lovely sweetness that contrasts well with the tangy sauces and cheese.

Baxters cheese and caramelised onion toast

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 45g butter
  • 45g flour
  • 500ml milk
  • 200g cheddar
  • 1 tbsp of English mustard
  • Splash of Worcestershire sauce
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 jar of Baxters Caramelised Onion Chutney
  • 100g rocket
  • 4 slices of sourdough bread

Method

  1. To make the cheese topping start by melting the butter in a heavy bottomed pan, add the flour to make a roux and cook out over a low heat for 2 minutes.
  2. Gradually add the milk, beating well between each addition to avoid lumps.
  3. Bring to the boil, adding the cheese, mustard and Worchester sauce. Mix this well and season.
  4. Toast the bread on one side then top the untoasted side generously with Caramelised Onion Chutney.
  5. Top with the cheese mixture and place back under the grill until golden and bubbling.
  6. Top with the rocket and serve straight away.

