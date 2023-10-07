Stunning converted steading near Kinross has wonderful roundhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning converted steading near Kinross has wonderful roundhouse

Dating from the 1700s and converted into a home in 1991, Horsemill House is a beautiful country property.

By Jack McKeown
Horsemill House dates from the mid-1700s. Image: Bell Ingram.
Horsemill House dates from the mid-1700s. Image: Bell Ingram.

Horsemill House is a fantastic converted steading with a beautiful roundhouse located in a tranquil hamlet near Kinross.

It’s only a five minute drive from the M90 motorway yet it couldn’t feel more rural and serene. A narrow, cycling-and-walking friendly country lane leads to a set of gates and a driveway that runs past one other home before arriving at Horsemill House.

The four-bedroom, three-reception-room house is surrounded by trees on three sides and enjoys tremendous privacy.

Ann and Mike with their dog Olly. Image: Jack McKeown.

Ann and Mike Nowell have lived there long enough to see the landscape change around them. “When we arrived none of those mature trees were here and there wasn’t a hedge either,” Ann says.

“Now we’re surrounded by trees and we have lots more wildlife than we did back then. We regularly see deer and red squirrel and there’s a lot of birdlife as well.”

Moving to Scotland

The couple bought Horsemill House in 1991 and live there with their beautiful wire-haired terrier Olly. “We moved here from the south of England,” Ann continues. “Scotland is a place we always liked to visit and we decided it would be nice to move here.

“We wanted something that was rural or semi-rural, with lots of peace and quiet but within easy reach of civilisation. This place was perfect. It’s really peaceful but you can be on the motorway within a few minutes and it’s easy to get to Edinburgh Airport.”

Horsemill House has a fantastic roundel. Image: Bell Ingram.

When they put down their deposit the home wasn’t quite in the beautiful condition it is now. “It was partway through being converted from a ruined steading,” Mike explains. “We could see the potential in it though and it was in an ideal location for us so we went for it.”

The house dates from the mid-1700s and is constructed from stone with a slate roof. A pair of glazed doors opens into a welcoming reception hallway.

Without doubt the most impressive room is the living room, which is in the roundel. These circular structures were once a relatively common style of agricultural buildings but many have fallen into disrepair and collapsed. Building in this way is prohibitively expensive these days so it’s lovely to see such a beautiful example rescued.

Wonderful roundel

The huge space has original oak beams which have characterful knots and seams due to their age. A huge wood burning stove acts as a focal point and makes it easy to keep the big room warm over the winter. Large windows throw in plenty of light and there are glazed doors to the garden.

The living room is in the old roundhouse. It’s an incredibly impressive space. Image: Bell Ingram.

“Some of the roof timbers are new,” Mike continues. “The derelict state of the building meant not everything could be saved. The oak beams and cross timbers are all original though and give the room a lot of character.”

Ann is enthusiastic about the room as well. “It’s a really special room,” she says “We enjoy being in here ourselves but it really comes into its own for socialising. We don’t have a pub within walking distance so we do a lot of socialising here. Guests really love this room and we’ve had some great parties in it.”

The second living room is a cosy space and perfect for winter nights. Image: Bell Ingram.As the nights draw in, you don’t always want to spend your evenings in such a large room, even one as impressive as this one. In addition to their main living room there is a smaller and cosier second living room. This also has a wood burning stove and is a wonderful place to coorie in during the winter.

Kitchen and family room

The dining kitchen has space for a table and chairs, and an LPG fired Aga. There’s also a separate dining room. “I know the trend these days is for open plan living but we like having a dining room,” Mike says. “We don’t use it all the time but sometimes it’s nice to sit down for a meal without having distractions like the television in the background.”

The dining kitchen has an Aga. Image: Bell Ingram.

Beyond the kitchen is a family room that has a large screen television, lots of bookshelves and comfortable sofas. A pair of French doors leads out to a paved patio and the garden.

A set of stairs leads up to a galleried landing that looks down onto the entrance hall and into the roundhouse living room. “We had a bit of input into the layout,” Ann continues. “One thing we wanted was this galleried landing. The living room has such a high ceiling and we wanted something that mirrored that sense of space.”

The family room has French doors to the garden. The second living room is a cosy space and perfect for winter nights. Image: Bell Ingram.

A hallway runs the length of the upper level. On one side of the stairs are three double bedrooms, the largest of which is set up as a room for guests. There is also a family bathroom.

At the other end of the upper floor is the en suite master bedroom. This has a bathroom with walk-in shower and a bathtub that is the perfect place to gaze up at the stars through the large skylight window.

The main bedroom has windows on three sides and enjoys superb countryside views from its elevated position.

Private gardens

All told, Horsemill House has around 286sqm of accommodation. The grounds are equally generous, stretching to around two-thirds of an acre. Much of this is laid to lawn, with hedges and mature trees providing plenty of privacy.

The garden has space and privacy. The second living room is a cosy space and perfect for winter nights. Image: Bell Ingram.

There is a large detached double garage and a well-stocked log shed. An area has been fenced off to allow Olly free rein to run around and there are planters and fruit trees that provide produce.

Horsemill House enjoys a peaceful setting. The second living room is a cosy space and perfect for winter nights. Image: Bell Ingram.

Mike, 73 and Anne, 69, have decided the time is right to put Horsemill House on the market. They’re planning to move to the Outer Hebrides.

“We spend a lot of time on North Uist,” Mike explains. “We’ve got a boat and love to explore around the islands. Our plan is to find a plot of land and build there. We’d like to build a longhouse style home with big windows to enjoy the views over the ocean.”

 

Horsemill House, Dalqueich, Kinross is on sale with Bell Ingram for offers over £675,000.

More from Property

Corner property 17 Marketgate goes under the hammer on November 2. Image: Auction House Scotland
Four-bed house beside Arbroath harbour up for auction at £95,000
Arbroath's first million pound home
Inside Arbroath's first £1 million-plus home
The sea views from the house in Lower Largo which is for sale
For sale: £310k Fife home with stunning views across the Firth of Forth
Perthshire cottage Easter Shian was crowned Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year 2022. Image: BBC Scotland.
Could your house be Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year?
A tastefully done up home in Downfield was TSPC's most popular property. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most-viewed properties in September
The inside of the Shieling at Carlungie. Image: Verdala.
3 Angus farm cottages converted into show-stopping homes
24 Mid Shore in St Monans, East Neuk, Fife
Cosy cottage overlooking picturesque Fife harbour up for sale
Pauline Connolly and Linda Easton outside their Perthshire guesthouse
Lovingly renovated Perthshire Victorian guesthouse that has been operating for 100 years goes on…
An aerial view of the bungalow.
Fife bungalow in amazing countryside setting on the market
The heated pool at Slade House in Angus
Angus home with heated swimming pool in garden going to auction

Conversation