Jacqui on cloud nine after dropping nearly 6 stones for skydive in aid of Bravehound canine charity

By Graham Brown
August 15 2022, 8.56am
Jacqui Low in the skies above Perthshire's Strathallan Airfield.
Super-slimmer Jacqui Low is watching a charity total soar after dropping more than five stones to make a tandem parachute jump.

The former policewoman has been a dedicated supporter of canine charity Bravehound, which provides companion dogs that transform the lives of troubled veterans.

She gifted a pup to the Scots organisation in 2017.

Jacqui has continued to support Bravehound and always wanted to tick a skydive off her bucket list as a fundraiser.

But she was above the weight limit to make the 15,000-foot jump.

So the 52-year-old mum shed a remarkable five-and-a-half stones in just 10 months to hit her goal.

And her fundraising total is rocketing skywards after she enjoyed the thrilling experience.

Jacqui Low fundraising skydive
Jacqui, left, back on terra firma after completing the jump.

Formerly from Kirriemuir, Jacqui now lives near Laurencekirk.

She said: “After a few health issues and hospital stays in 2020/21, I knew I had to do something about my weight.

“I joined Slimming World healthy eating plan in May 2021.”

And less than a year later she had reached her target weight in time for her birthday.

It saw her drop from more than 17st to 11st 10lbs.

Jacqui Low before and after her remarkable weight loss.
“My health was the most important thing, but losing the weight so I could do the skydive was a great motivation,” she said.

And it meant the green light for the Perthshire jump.

“I eventually did it on the second date attempt,” said Jacqui.

“We had to wait from 9am to 8.15 to get the weather on our side. It was beautiful skies but the wind wasn’t playing fair.

“But when it went ahead it was amazing – I would definitely do it again,” she said.

“And I’ve managed to stick to my target weight!”

Overwhelmed by support for Bravehound fundraiser

Jacqui hoped to raise £1,000 for Bravehound, but has already seen her total soar beyond £1,700.

“I’m keeping my fundraising page open until December 26.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed with the response.

“This money will go a long way in supporting our hero veterans and their superstar Bravehounds.”

The fundraising page is at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jacqueline-low2

Jacqui Low at home with her dogs Fern, Corrie, Moss, Bracken and Ghillie. Pic: Kath Flannery.
Jacqui donated a pup from her sprocker spaniel Fern’s litter to Bravehound in 2017.

It transformed the life of ex-soldier Tommy Masters who struggled with alcoholism and PTSD after being medically discharged from the Army.

Every Bravehound is named after a recipient of the Dickin Medal – the animal world equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

Jacqui’s pup was named Antis, a German shepherd that received the honour for Second World War gallantry.

The young sprocker even became a movie star for a film version of a book about his wartime namesake.

And a second dog from Fern’s litter of 11 has also become a Bravehound.

