Arbroath lifeboat saga: RNLI pour cold water on charity CEO’s U-turn hint

In a call to former Lifeboat Guild president Mo Morrison, chief executive Mark Dowie hinted another review a few years from now might change the situation which has caused furore.

By Graham Brown
Mo Morrison resigned from Arbroath Lifeboat Guild in protest over the recent review decision. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mo Morrison resigned from Arbroath Lifeboat Guild in protest over the recent review decision. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The RNLI has crushed Arbroath hopes it might reverse the controversial decision to remove the Angus station’s all-weather capability.

Charity chief executive Mark Dowie appeared to offer a glimmer of hope for a u-turn when he told former Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison a coastal review a few years from now might have a different outcome.

It follows the decision which led to the April announcement a promised £2.5m Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat will not be coming to the 220-year-old station.

Arbroath all-weather lifeboat.
Arbroath's ageing all-weather lifeboat is due for replacement. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Instead, Broughty Ferry is to be equipped with the pride of the RNLI fleet.

A high speed Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable will replace the ageing Mersey-class Inchcape at Arbroath.

The move prompted fury among locals and led to one Red Lichtie taking a protest to the door of the charity’s HQ in Poole.

50-minute phone call

The hint of a possible lifeline for Arbroath campaigners came in a lengthy personal phone call to the fundraising stalwart.

Mo, 77, and around 20 other Guild members recently resigned in protest over the replacement boat row.

It came after the crew lost a number of long-serving volunteers, including station operations manager Alex Smith who was sacked for speaking out about the decision.

“It was very nice of Mr Dowie to take the time to call me personally and he was perfectly charming, we spoke for about 50 minutes,” said Mo.

“He said it was to explain the rationale behind the decision and to be honest I didn’t think he did that at all.

She added: “He said he had to spend the charity’s money wisely.

RNLI CEO Mark Dowie
RNLI CEO Mark Dowie spoke to Mo Morrison at length about the Arbroath decision. Image: RNLI

“He did say he was disappointed for us and realised how strong the emotions were around the decision.”

And she said the top figure touched on the prospect of a change in fortune for the Angus station.

“He said that when the next review is done in around four or five years – when he has gone – everything could change.

“I took that as a slight hope they might change their mind.”

Official RNLI response quashes hopes

However, an official statement from the RNLI makes it clear there is little prospect of that.

A spokesperson said: “The RNLI conducts a coast review every six years.

“The coast reviews focus on every element of the charity’s lifesaving service, from lifeboats and lifeguards to water safety and local fundraising, by engaging with each group and listening to their views on how they and the communities they serve can be best supported by the RNLI.

Shannon class lifeboat
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

“Where a more complex decision on reviewing or changing lifeboats, stations or equipment is needed, the RNLI would initiate a lifesaving effect review.

“The recent lifesaving effect review involving Broughty Ferry and Arbroath was a robust, thorough process.

“A change of lifeboat configuration at either station is unlikely during the next coast review visit.”

No way back for Guild stalwart

An association with the fundraising Guild over four decades came to a bittersweet end for Mo.

Just weeks after the review decision she was awarded a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to the lifesaving charity.

“I did tell the chief executive that this whole situation had soured that,” she said.

“I’ve loved giving my time to the lifeboat.

Mo added: “He did say that when the furore died down he hoped I might reconsider my resignation.

“That will certainly not be happening.”

Lifeboatman’s grandaughter Mo previously clashed with Mr Dowie over a suggestion Arbroath Guild had not done enough fundraising for a new boat.

“It’s just awful we have been slapped in the face,” she said.

“I think it is diabolical what they have done to Arbroath and I will never forgive them.”

