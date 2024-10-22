Angus Planning Ahead: Kirriemuir observatory holiday let and bid for Brechin self-storage centre

An Angus estate has won permission to turn a historic museum and observatory into an unusual holiday-let.

The B-listed tower at Kinnordy is part of the estate’s walled garden. Parts of the garden were reputedly built by ‘nameless Highlanders’ after the Jacobite rebellion of 1745.

The elegant two-storey observatory has a circular tower rising to a cupola and an external rooftop walkway.

It’s planned to add a single storey extension outside the walled garden to create additional accommodation.

The ground floor will feature two bedrooms as well as a living and kitchen area.

There will be further living space at first floor level.

The clock and sundial on the tower will be restored.

Forfar market garden luxury homes

Seven luxury homes on the site of a former Forfar market garden are earmarked for approval.

It is the third application in the past two years for the land at Lour Road.

Previous proposals for affordable housing developments of more than 40 homes were withdrawn.

Now Edinburgh-based Cullross has received a conditional approval recommendation for the detached four and five-bedroom properties.

An old house on the 1.3 hectare site will also be renovated.

Angus Council previously owned the land, which borders Newmonthill cemetery.

Westmuir family home proposal

There are plans for a stunning detached family home on ground close to Westmuir Community Woodland.

The Viewbank site at Westbank is on land which once formed part of a market garden.

John and Lynda Grant’s proposal involves the creation of a detached three-bedroom house with separate garage and two workshop/garage buildings.

They were previously told the demolition of dilapidated buildings on the site could be done without prior permission.

A full application for the new house has now been submitted and will be considered in due course.

50MW battery energy plant at Arbroath industrial estate

A major application has been submitted for a 50MW battery energy storage site on an Arbroath industrial estate.

The site is vacant ground on Kirkton industrial estate.

It is sandwiched between Sir William Smith Road and Baden-Powell Road, close to two electricity sub-stations serving the estate.

London-based El Asset Co. 1 Ltd is behind the application.

It is the subject of a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Angus Council.

Two public consultation events are being staged by the company in Arbroath.

Those will take place at Arbroath library on October 24 and November 21.

Flats plan for former Arbroath council offices

Plans to turn former council offices beside Arbroath library into 19 flats have been recommended for approval.

Dewar House was previously Angus Council’s housing office in the town.

The authority moved out of the Hill Terrace buildings some years ago.

Local developer Mayara Agnes’ plans will go before development standards councillors this week with a conditional approval recommendation.

The flats would range from small bedsits to three-bedrooms.

And the proposal includes a new-build four-bedroom detached house in the overspill car park behind the three-storey sandstone offices.

Six letters of objection have been submitted, raising concerns including the loss of privacy for neighbours.

Angus crematorium appeal hearing

A farmer’s appeal hearing for a new crematorium west of Arbroath will be heard on Tuesday.

Neil McEwan of Myreside Farms wants to build the facility near Carmyllie Hall beside the B961.

It would have a capacity for 120 mourners.

The applicant considered almost 50 possible sites across Angus for the development.

But those were all considered unsuitable for a variety of reasons.

However, the Greystone application was refused by the council’s planning department earlier this year under delegated powers.

Officials said a lack of public transport serving the location was a key factor in their decision.

A previous appeal hearing was delayed in September.

Development management review committee councillors are due to consider the appeal on Tuesday.

Self-storage site proposal near A90 at Brechin

Stracathro Estates has lodged a bid for a self-storage site beside the A90 near Brechin.

The East Mains of Keithock buildings are currently used for timber storage and processing.

But the estate hopes their 112-container development would fill a gap in self-storage provision in north Angus.

Customers would be able to access the fenced and CCTV-monitored site 24 hours a day by entry code.

There would be a range of container sizes, houses in existing buildings and externally on the site.

The application will be considered by Angus Council in due course.

Here are the Angus Council planning portal links to the applications.

Kinnordy observatory short-term let

Forfar luxury homes

Westmuir family home

Arbroath battery energy storage

Dewar House flats

Greystone crematorium

East Mains of Keithock self-storage