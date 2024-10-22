Angus Planning Ahead: Kirriemuir observatory holiday let and bid for Brechin self-storage centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Kirriemuir observatory holiday let and bid for Brechin self-storage centre

Planning Ahead is our weekly round-up of Angus Council applications and approvals. The latest list includes projects in Arbroath, Kirriemuir, Forfar and Brechin.

By Graham Brown
A family home at Westmuir, near Kirriemuir, is among the latest list of Angus planning applications. Image: Jon Frullani Architect
A family home at Westmuir, near Kirriemuir, is among the latest list of Angus planning applications. Image: Jon Frullani Architect

An Angus estate has won permission to turn a historic museum and observatory into an unusual holiday-let.

The B-listed tower at Kinnordy is part of the estate’s walled garden. Parts of the garden were reputedly built by ‘nameless Highlanders’ after the Jacobite rebellion of 1745.

The elegant two-storey observatory has a circular tower rising to a cupola and an external rooftop walkway.

Kinnordy estate observatory near Kirriemuir
The striking Kinnordy observatory tower. Image: Kinnordy Estate

It’s planned to add a single storey extension outside the walled garden to create additional accommodation.

The ground floor will feature two bedrooms as well as a living and kitchen area.

There will be further living space at first floor level.

The clock and sundial on the tower will be restored.

Forfar market garden luxury homes

Seven luxury homes on the site of a former Forfar market garden are earmarked for approval.

It is the third application in the past two years for the land at Lour Road.

Previous proposals for affordable housing developments of more than 40 homes were withdrawn.

Forfrar Lour Road housing proposal
A design images of the style of home planned for the Lour Road site. Image: Scotframe

Now Edinburgh-based Cullross has received a conditional approval recommendation for the detached four and five-bedroom properties.

An old house on the 1.3 hectare site will also be renovated.

Angus Council previously owned the land, which borders Newmonthill cemetery.

Westmuir family home proposal

There are plans for a stunning detached family home on ground close to Westmuir Community Woodland.

The Viewbank site at Westbank is on land which once formed part of a market garden.

New house application for land at Westmuir near Kirriemuir.
A design impression of the new Westmuir house. Image: Jon Frullani Architect

John and Lynda Grant’s proposal involves the creation of a detached three-bedroom house with separate garage and two workshop/garage buildings.

They were previously told the demolition of dilapidated buildings on the site could be done without prior permission.

A full application for the new house has now been submitted and will be considered in due course.

50MW battery energy plant at Arbroath industrial estate

A major application has been submitted for a 50MW battery energy storage site on an Arbroath industrial estate.

The site is vacant ground on Kirkton industrial estate.

It is sandwiched between Sir William Smith Road and Baden-Powell Road, close to two electricity sub-stations serving the estate.

Arbroath battery storage site proposal
The vacant ground at Kirkton industrial estate in Arbroath. Image: Google

London-based El Asset Co. 1 Ltd is behind the application.

It is the subject of a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Angus Council.

Two public consultation events are being staged by the company in Arbroath.

Those will take place at Arbroath library on October 24 and November 21.

Flats plan for former Arbroath council offices

Plans to turn former council offices beside Arbroath library into 19 flats have been recommended for approval.

Dewar House was previously Angus Council’s housing office in the town.

The authority moved out of the Hill Terrace buildings some years ago.

Local developer Mayara Agnes’ plans will go before development standards councillors this week with a conditional approval recommendation.

Dewar House offices in Hill Terrace Arbroath.
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google

The flats would range from small bedsits to three-bedrooms.

And the proposal includes a new-build four-bedroom detached house in the overspill car park behind the three-storey sandstone offices.

Six letters of objection have been submitted, raising concerns including the loss of privacy for neighbours.

Angus crematorium appeal hearing

A farmer’s appeal hearing for a new crematorium west of Arbroath will be heard on Tuesday.

Neil McEwan of Myreside Farms wants to build the facility near Carmyllie Hall beside the B961.

Carmyllie crematorium proposal near Arbroath.
The crematorium site is north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google Maps

It would have a capacity for 120 mourners.

The applicant considered almost 50 possible sites across Angus for the development.

But those were all considered unsuitable for a variety of reasons.

However, the Greystone application was refused by the council’s planning department earlier this year under delegated powers.

Design for new Angus crematorium at Carmyllie.
A design drawn for the Greystone crematorium. Image: Supplied

Officials said a lack of public transport serving the location was a key factor in their decision.

A previous appeal hearing was delayed in September.

Development management review committee councillors are due to consider the appeal on Tuesday.

Self-storage site proposal near A90 at Brechin

Stracathro Estates has lodged a bid for a self-storage site beside the A90 near Brechin.

The East Mains of Keithock buildings are currently used for timber storage and processing.

But the estate hopes their 112-container development would fill a gap in self-storage provision in north Angus.

Customers would be able to access the fenced and CCTV-monitored site 24 hours a day by entry code.

There would be a range of container sizes, houses in existing buildings and externally on the site.

The application will be considered by Angus Council in due course.

Here are the Angus Council planning portal links to the applications.

Kinnordy observatory short-term let

Forfar luxury homes

Westmuir family home

Arbroath battery energy storage

Dewar House flats 

Greystone crematorium

East Mains of Keithock self-storage

Conversation