Monday court round-up — Tan-nabis farm and compensating mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Tan-nabis farm and compensating mum

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A 20-year-old cannabis drug-driver has been banned from the road and fined.

Finn McDonough, of Pitdinnie Avenue, Cairneyhill, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit driving a car with more than three times the specified limit of THC in his system (6.9mcg/litre – the limit is 2mcg/ litre).

The offence took place on Dunlin Drive, Dunfermline, on November 2 last year.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson disqualified McDonough from driving for 14 months and fined him £500.

Plank

A man from Fife admitted assaulting two young children by forcing them to hold a “plank” position for long periods. Seong Jin Yim, 53, abused the youngsters for more than three years and claimed the agonising exercise would be “beneficial” for them.

Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to 'plank' for an hour.
Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to ‘plank’ for an hour.

Tan-nabis plantation

A 31-year-old man who produced and supplied cannabis worth nearly £240,000 at a Leven former tanning salon has been jailed.

Egzon Konomi was previously convicted by jury following a two-day trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The plantation was found at the closed-down Tan Stand on Commercial Road, Leven, between October 31 2020 and March 1 2021.

While acting with others, he produced cannabis and was concerned in supplying the class B drug.

The Tan Stand, Commercial Road, Leven
The closed-down Tan Stand, Commercial Road, Leven. Image: Google.

Following the majority guilty verdicts on both charges, prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court the potential street value of the cannabis was estimated to be between £180,000 and £239,900.

Konomi, who had an Albanian interpreter during proceedings, appeared again in court for sentencing.

Sheriff Susan Duff jailed him for two years and six months.

Racist assault

A 76-year-old woman admitted a racially-aggravated assault on her Northern Irish neighbour, telling her: “You should have been shot with the rest of them.” Pensioner Catherine Powell clashed with the woman outside her home in Balbeggie, near Perth, and slapped her across the face.

76-year-old Catherine Powell admits racist assault on Irish neighbour.
Catherine Powell.

Crime proceeds health toll

A drugs dealer from Fife facing a £678,000 proceeds of crime action has told a judge how the stress of the case has made him feel “suicidal”.

William Binnie, 52, made the admission to judge Alison Stirling during a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Binnie told the court that the case was having a toll on his mental health.

He said: “I’ve suffered a stroke and my head is all over the place.

“I’m suicidal. My mental health and my anger management is suffering.”

Binnie, of Buckhaven was jailed for four and a half years in 2019 he admitted being concerned in the supply of the cocaine between August 2018 and January 2019 at Rising Sun Road, Buckhaven, and Main Street, West Wemyss.

He previously served a nine-year sentence for trafficking in heroin.

William Binnie claimed he needed to visit an Apple store to unlock a computer
William Binnie claimed he needed to visit an Apple store to unlock a computer.

In May 2021, lawyers for Binnie asked a court to put off a proceeds of crime action so that he could visit an Apple Shop in a bid to have a computer examined.

Binnie said there was evidence on the device, some of which related to items he had sold on Gumtree, including vehicles.

He said, having lost his passwords, he had to visit the shop in person for staff to unlock it because he is the registered owner.

At his latest hearing, Binnie appeared without lawyers and told judge Stirling he was not in a position to proceed with the action so a full hearing will now take place on December 14.

SIM-ply a waste of time?

The killer of Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh questioned a sheriff over the “public interest” in prosecuting him and other inmates for “minor” contraband offences. Sean Orman‘s outburst came amid a rash of such court cases, including Dundee woman Amanda Fleming, who tried to smuggle SIMs into Perth prison in a crisp bag.

Sean Orman and Amanda Fleming are among those to smuggle illegal SIMs into Perth Prison.

Compensation, not custody

An Arbroath man must repay his mum £250 after taking her bank card to a cash machine after a night of drinking.

Kyle Fairweather, 33, returned to Forfar Sheriff Court, having admitted the theft in June.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry explained Fairweather, his partner and his mother had been drinking alcohol at the latter’s Arbroath home into the early hours of June 16.

His mother went to bed but got up at 5.45am to find the couple still in the living room.

She saw her purse lying open and checked her online banking app.

It showed £250 had been withdrawn from the ATM at Morrison’s an hour and 15 minutes earlier.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He’s recently started work last week, working in a local factory.

“He’s quite candid in saying he’s had difficulty with alcohol and drugs.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley imposed a compensation order and fined Fairweather, of Emislaw Drive in Arbroath, £300 – plus another £300 after he admitted breaching a bail order.

The sheriff said: “The alternative was the imposition of custody.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Police were lied to about the 'assault' by three men in balaclavas. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee man must pay compensation to police after lying about balaclava gang attack in…
HMP Edinburgh.
Sex attacker who targeted women in Levenmouth jailed for five years
76-year-old Catherine Powell admits racist assault on Irish neighbour.
Perthshire pensioner admits racist attack on Irish neighbour after telling her: 'You should have…
Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to 'plank' for an hour.
Fife man assaulted children by making them plank for an hour at a time
Sean Orman and Amanda Fleming are among those to smuggle illegal SIMs into Perth Prison.
Killer of Trainspotting 2 star questions 'public interest' after being caught with illegal SIM…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving Picture shows; Owen McGuinness. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2023
Pensioner blames 'near invisible' stop sign for two-vehicle smash on A94 in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Speccy Harry Potter' police hit threat
Grant McAuley. Image: Police Scotland.
Dunfermline paedophile 'Ben Dover' jailed for two years
William Hamilton.
Building industry manager from Arbroath guilty of historical abuse
Godden abused staff and smashed a fridge display in AJ's takeaway in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Fife man jailed after Cowdenbeath chip shop racist rant