Wednesday court round-up — ‘Yous are a***holes’ says Lidl thief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — ‘Yous are a***holes’ says Lidl thief

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A woman abused workers and swore at police after being stopped from stealing a pack of laundry capsules from a Dundee Lidl.

Leigh Crighton, 32, of Saggar Street, Dundee, was later charged by police and replied: “Yous are a***holes”.

She appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the theft from the Dura Street store on October 17.

She also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards two retail workers by acting in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing, on the same date.

Lidl on Dura Street, Dundee.
Lidl on Dura Street, Dundee.

Procurator fiscal depute Lana Norrie told the court the offending took place at around 2pm, when a witness noticed Crighton in the laundry aisle acting suspiciously and watched as she took the items and put them in her bag.

Ms Norrie said the worker followed as she passed the tills and stopped her as she tried to exit.

The fiscal said: “The accused started to kick off and said she had nothing.

“Items were then removed from the accused’s bag.

“She tried to run away.

“She started shouting and swearing as she was led back into the store. The police arrived and the accused started shouting again.

“The accused was thereafter cautioned and charged and replied: ‘Yous are a***holes’”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until November 10.

Rangers shirt rapist

A “sly, manipulative” child abuser from Fife, who asked a schoolgirl to change into his Rangers top before grabbing her wrists and raping her, has been jailed for 11 years. Steven Banks, from Ballingry, went on to rape, sexually assault and attempt to rape another girl over a period of more than two years, beginning when he was 30 and she was only 10.

Steven Banks
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top.

Author no-show

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Annie Harrower-Gray, 68, from Anstruther.

She failed to appear for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Harrower-Gray was previously found guilty after trial of acting in a threatening or abusive manneron July 19 2021 in Shore Street, Anstruther, by acting aggressively, throwing water at customers queuing at a chip shop and making offensive remarks.

She was found guilty of the same offence on August 3 2021 by standing in the lane and intentionally blocking it while staring at customers and throwing water at them.

In Tolbooth Wynd on September 16 2021, she blocked two women, refusing to let them use the public lane and seized the older woman’s arm and dog lead.

The freelance writer was originally due to be sentenced in September but that was deferred until this week.

McDonald’s racist

A woman unleashed a torrent of racist abuse towards a Fife McDonald’s worker after furiously demanding food she had not ordered. Kelly Vanbeck, 39, launched into the tirade at the restaurant in Kirkcaldy on July 3 this year. It was one of several crimes for which she received a prison sentence.

Kelly Vanbeck
Kelly Vanbeck. Image: Facebook.

Booze thief

A man has pled guilty to stealing booze from a Co-op store in Lochgelly.

James McPhee, 41, of Howard Place, Dysart, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison to admit stealing alcohol from the Bank Street shop on April 23 this year.

He committed the crime having been granted bail on April 17 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Defence lawyer David Bell said McPhee has a lengthy record but only has one previous conviction for shoplifting in 2015.

The solicitor said his client was homeless at the time of the incident.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence until October 20.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Lord Carloway issued the ruling after he and six other judges heard submissions.
Distress evidence shift could 'transform' Scots rape laws
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top.
Prison for 'sly, manipulative, and vindictive' Fife rapist who made victim wear Rangers top…
Kelly Vanbeck. Image: Facebook.
Woman's racist tirade at Fife McDonald's worker as she demanded food she had not…
Michael Bowie.
Paedophile arrested at work in Fife Argos is placed on curfew
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Drunk in charge of child
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
35-year-old from Leven had 'extreme' image of woman and dog among child abuse material
Mico faces destruction today due to the lack of tattoo. Image: Supplied.
Heartbreak for Fife owner as dog faces death because she can't afford £1,500 for…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Meat thief also took kitchen supplies
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Andrew Scott. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Drink-drive Asda delivery worker from Perth caught after A9 blow-out
Courier-Alasdair Clark- Carron Lodge Fire- CR0028194- St Andrews-Picture shows: Carron Lodge on the outskirts of St Andrews which firefighters spent 12 hours on scene yesterday battling a blaze which has left it as a burnt out shell. 13/05/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Site manager who torched £1.2m St Andrews lodge acquitted after 'unique and abnormal' trial