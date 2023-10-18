Wednesday court round-up — ‘Yous are a***holes’ says Lidl thief

A woman abused workers and swore at police after being stopped from stealing a pack of laundry capsules from a Dundee Lidl.

Leigh Crighton, 32, of Saggar Street, Dundee, was later charged by police and replied: “Yous are a***holes”.

She appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the theft from the Dura Street store on October 17.

She also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards two retail workers by acting in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing, on the same date.

Procurator fiscal depute Lana Norrie told the court the offending took place at around 2pm, when a witness noticed Crighton in the laundry aisle acting suspiciously and watched as she took the items and put them in her bag.

Ms Norrie said the worker followed as she passed the tills and stopped her as she tried to exit.

The fiscal said: “The accused started to kick off and said she had nothing.

“Items were then removed from the accused’s bag.

“She tried to run away.

“She started shouting and swearing as she was led back into the store. The police arrived and the accused started shouting again.

“The accused was thereafter cautioned and charged and replied: ‘Yous are a***holes’”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until November 10.

Rangers shirt rapist

A “sly, manipulative” child abuser from Fife, who asked a schoolgirl to change into his Rangers top before grabbing her wrists and raping her, has been jailed for 11 years. Steven Banks, from Ballingry, went on to rape, sexually assault and attempt to rape another girl over a period of more than two years, beginning when he was 30 and she was only 10.

Author no-show

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Annie Harrower-Gray, 68, from Anstruther.

She failed to appear for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Harrower-Gray was previously found guilty after trial of acting in a threatening or abusive manneron July 19 2021 in Shore Street, Anstruther, by acting aggressively, throwing water at customers queuing at a chip shop and making offensive remarks.

She was found guilty of the same offence on August 3 2021 by standing in the lane and intentionally blocking it while staring at customers and throwing water at them.

In Tolbooth Wynd on September 16 2021, she blocked two women, refusing to let them use the public lane and seized the older woman’s arm and dog lead.

The freelance writer was originally due to be sentenced in September but that was deferred until this week.

McDonald’s racist

A woman unleashed a torrent of racist abuse towards a Fife McDonald’s worker after furiously demanding food she had not ordered. Kelly Vanbeck, 39, launched into the tirade at the restaurant in Kirkcaldy on July 3 this year. It was one of several crimes for which she received a prison sentence.

Booze thief

A man has pled guilty to stealing booze from a Co-op store in Lochgelly.

James McPhee, 41, of Howard Place, Dysart, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison to admit stealing alcohol from the Bank Street shop on April 23 this year.

He committed the crime having been granted bail on April 17 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Defence lawyer David Bell said McPhee has a lengthy record but only has one previous conviction for shoplifting in 2015.

The solicitor said his client was homeless at the time of the incident.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence until October 20.

